Comer to Hold Hearing on OPM Management

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced a hearing titled “Oversight of Our Nation’s Largest Employer: Reviewing the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Pt. II” to examine how under the Biden Administration, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has failed to improve confidence that civil servants are accountable to the American people.

“The Office of Personnel Management claims to be the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the federal government, but it has a poor track record of accomplishing core tasks and performing oversight over agency resource practices. OPM’s top goal is to position the federal government as a model employer, but under the Biden Administration, this has meant meeting the political demands of federal workers and federal employee unions instead of holding civil servants accountable. We are going to bring transparency to ensure that OPM is meeting its missions, reducing backlogs, protecting taxpayer dollars, and providing prompt service to all Americans,” said Chairman Comer.

At the Oversight Committee’s hearing on OPM’s operations last year, former OPM Director Ahuja could not answer basic questions about the percentage of the federal workforce teleworking or working remotely. Prior to Director Ahuja’s departure, OPM issued a final rule to further insulate the federal bureaucracy from accountability.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of Our Nation’s Largest Employer: Reviewing the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Pt. II”

DATE: May 22, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Rob Shriver, (Acting) Director, Office of Personnel Management

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

