Shark Angels Online Scuba Auction to benefit Shark Conservation launches May 27-June 9

Shark Angels Online SCUBA Auction May 27-June 9 for shark conservation

Participants can bid on exciting scuba diving packages, get scuba gear, underwater artwork and merchandise all while helping to support endangered sharks.

Calling all scuba divers, here's your chance to make a big difference in ocean and shark conservation all while getting a great deal.” — Jamie Pollack, Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shark Angels, a U.S. based non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of sharks, is thrilled to announce the launch of their annual World Oceans Day Online SCUBA Auction. The auction will take place from May 27 to June 9, 2024 on the Charity Auctions website.

This year's auction is bigger and better than ever before, with an array of exciting trips and gear that will tempt any type of diver. From land-based adventures to live-aboard trips, there is something for everyone. All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting Shark Angels' mission to protect and preserve our oceans and the magnificent creatures that call it home.

The World Oceans Day Online SCUBA Auction is a fantastic opportunity for divers and ocean enthusiasts to not only score some amazing deals on trips and gear, but also to contribute to a great cause. By participating in the auction, bidders will not only have the chance to win incredible prizes, but also make a positive impact on the future of our oceans.

To participate in the auction, simply visit auction.sharkangels.org and start bidding on items. With a wide range of items to choose from, including dive trips, gear, and unique experiences, there is something for everyone. Join Shark Angels in celebrating World Oceans Day and help us make a difference in protecting our oceans for generations to come.

To learn more about the programs visit at: sharkangels.org