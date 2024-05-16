Ensuring New Yorkers Can Access Transportation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Copiague Long Island Rail Road Station has been made accessible to all in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act with the opening of the station’s first-ever elevator and a sidewalk that connects with it. This station is the first of three Babylon Branch stations that will be made fully accessible in the next few weeks. Amityville and Lindenhurst are expected to join Copiague with accessibility upgrades before the end of June.

“We are breaking down barriers and ensuring more New Yorkers than ever before can access the transportation they need,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m committed to improving accessibility across the MTA and ensuring the disability community has a voice and a seat at the table in deciding the future of transit in New York.”

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2024, I am thrilled to celebrate the tremendous accomplishment of another MTA elevator becoming accessible to all. As both a wheelchair user and a mom, I cannot emphasize enough how increased accessibility for people with disabilities benefits everyone else too. Now, the disability community, parents with strollers and travelers with luggage from all over the world have increased access to enjoy all that our world-renowned metropolitan area has to offer."

The LIRR received $18 million in federal formula funds which includes money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding supports the $169 million, design-build stations upgrade package at nine stations including Copiague and Amityville, Lindenhurst and Massapequa Park. St. Albans, Laurelton, and Locust Manor. Valley Stream will receive escalator replacements and elevator replacements, and Auburndale will receive elevator replacements.

The package includes additional station enhancements including parking and electrical and mechanical improvements, new platform tactile strips and communication and safety security systems, better wayfinding, and new LED lighting and Help Points.

On weekdays, 51 westbound and 50 eastbound trains stop at Copiague. On weekends the station sees 42 westbound trains and 41 heading east. Copiague is part of the Babylon Branch and also serves customers with connections to Montauk service at Babylon and transfer to NICE buses at Freeport to get to Jones Beach.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “LIRR is operating hundreds more trains every day and delivering fantastic on time performance. Every Long Islander should be able to take advantage of this incredible service, so I’m thrilled we’ve now made 111 out of 126 stations fully accessible with the rest to follow soon!”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “The MTA has successfully delivered accessibility projects better, cheaper, and faster thanks to innovative contracting tools like project bundling. This station is part of the MTA’s first design-build package of ADA upgrades on the Long Island Rail Road and builds on the great success of the recently completed design-build package of similar accessibility improvements in the NYCT system.”

LIRR President Rob Free said, “With the Babylon Branch completely elevated, modern, working elevators are an essential part of creating the best customer experience for every Long Islander. We are committed to increased accessibility because it creates opportunities for more people to travel throughout the region.”

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “This project is just the latest example of a better and more accessible MTA station. These improvements, especially at stations that are elevated, create a significantly quicker and safer trip for customers walking, rolling or carrying children or packages to the platform."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud to support and deliver critical federal funding that is key to modernizing New York’s public transit systems like the LIRR so they are more accessible for the riding public, including New York’s disabled community, which has long suffered from poor access to our region’s mass transit system. I worked hard to secure funds in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs law so New York transit agencies can complete more projects to keep New Yorkers moving and boost the economy. The completion of these much-needed accessibility upgrades at the Copiague LIRR station will drive the local economy forward, create good-paying jobs and increase access to critical services.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Copiague Long Island Rail Road station is an essential station for Suffolk County residents, yet to this point, it has not been accessible to all riders. I am thrilled to see that Copiague is now fully accessible and commend the MTA’s commitment to making accessibility upgrades and improving public transportation for all New Yorkers.”

Representative Andrew Garbarino said, “Ensuring the LIRR is accessible to all, including those with limited mobility, must be a top priority. I am pleased to see federal funding going towards bringing more inclusivity to our public transportation system and I applaud the MTA for making these improvements to our Babylon Branch stations.”

State Senator Alexis Weik said, “It is a welcome development for my constituents that the Copiague Station is now fully accessible and in ADA compliance. In a district where a significant share of working people commutes by riding the LIRR, we thank the MTA for completing this project.”

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, “Ensuring our transportation infrastructure is accessible to all residents is paramount for creating a more inclusive and equitable Long Island. The completion of the accessibility upgrades at Copiague Station is a significant milestone, and I applaud the MTA for their commitment to making travel easier and more convenient for everyone, including those with mobility challenges, parents with strollers, and travelers with luggage. As we continue to modernize our transportation system, these improvements will greatly enhance the quality of life for our communities.”

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin J. McCaffrey said, “I am pleased that the LIRR is delivering on their commitment to providing fully accessible stations to all riders along the elevated Babylon Branch. The addition of Amityville, Copiague, and Lindenhurst to the list of accessible stations move the LIRR closer to their goal of making the system accessible to everyone.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “The LIRR keeps Long Island moving, growing and thriving. As the Town of Babylon looks to create modern, accessible downtowns for families to live, work and play, the ADA upgrades here in Copiague and coming soon to Lindenhurst and Babylon, create a public transit system that is accessible to everyone and is key in moving this effort forward.”