2023 Annual Report captures the achievements of SNOMED International and the SNOMED CT community
The SNOMED International 2023 Annual Report is now available.
The report details the 2023 year-end status of the organization’s five-year strategy and describes how delivering on our 2023 targets has laid the groundwork for the next five-year strategy”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNOMED International 2023 Annual Report is now available.
— Don Sweete, CEO, SNOMED International
In addition to reporting on the organization’s financial performance, the document provides a comprehensive overview of the organization’s pursuits and achievements over the past year.
It includes updates on the organization’s regular activities, such as ongoing maintenance and development of SNOMED CT and its ecosystem of related products and services, as well as on new partnerships and initiatives that expand the reach, utility and value of the clinical terminology.
Titled “Advancing the Global Language of Healthcare,” the report details the 2023 year-end status of the organization’s five-year strategy and describes how delivering on our 2023 targets has laid the groundwork for the next five-year strategy. Exploration and adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, broadening our innovative collaborations, and growing SNOMED CT use in digitally maturing regions are a few areas of focus as we define the organization’s priorities to 2030.
Other highlights for this year’s report include an up-front section focusing on five key activities over 2023, and an expansion of our regular Member success stories to now include more regional and domain-focused articles.
“In addition to meeting our strategy objectives for the year, SNOMED International, with the support of our Members, collaborating partners and broader community, had the opportunity to initiate and drive a number of new initiatives, such as the Entity Linking Challenge, in which we expanded our reach beyond the SNOMED CT community,” said SNOMED International CEO Don Sweete. “We look forward to building on everything we learned from these experiences as we complete the final year of our 2020-2025 strategy.”
SNOMED International extends its gratitude to its Members and broad community of stakeholders for the contributions and advances they made throughout 2023 – for participating in our webinars, business meetings, annual Expo and various governance and advisory groups, for engaging with us at events and on social media, and for helping SNOMED CT remain a responsive and agile product capable of quickly responding to ever-evolving needs.
Read the 2023 Annual Report here. For more information, contact us at info@snomed.org.
Kelly Kuru
SNOMED International
comms@snomed.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube