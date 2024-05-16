Grammy Winning Musician OneGunn Amplifies Mental Health Awareness and Destimatizes Shchizophrenia
Functioning Podcast - Everyone Thinks Their Family Is Crazy
Download New Cure to Schiziphrenia Theme Song and Support Brain Behavior Research for Mental Illness
I wrote Head in Hand to create space for mental health, whether you have a diagnosis, are loving someone with a diagnosis or simply living life and feel overwhelmed or stressed.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award Winning Musician, Marvin “OneGunn” Gunn and his wife, Wendy Cannon-Gunn, learned their son was diagnosed with Schizophrenia nearly twenty years ago. This past March, the duo launched their Functioning podcast to share their journey of finding ways to “function” while raising and caring for their son. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month 2024, the couple is donating 50% of all proceeds from the download of OneGunn’s new release Head in Hand to Brain Behavior Research Foundation.
“Schizophrenia still carries a heavy stigma. 1% of our population is diagnosed, but not enough people are talking about it,” shares Wendy. “We’re not medical doctors or therapists, but we do have two decades of experience caring for a son with Schizophrenia, and we’re still finding ways to live fulfilling lives. We’re going to find a cure.” Wendy’s determination and success track isn’t isolated to her Functioning podcast either. She’s also a woman founder in tech who runs GTS, a twenty year young MWBE End User Training Company who partners with giants like USBank, Cigna and Cargill.
“Brain Behavior has been supportive since day one and we wanted to find a way to collaborate with them,” shares OneGunn. "I wrote Head in Hand to create space for mental health, whether you have a diagnosis, are loving someone with a diagnosis or simply living life and feel overwhelmed or stressed."
By downloading the new cure to schizophrenia theme song, you’ll not only broaden the discussion and lessen the stigma, you’ll fatten the financial donation to help Brain Behavior support families dealing with mental health illness across the nation.
Discover the Thin Line: Creativity, Genius and Schizophrenia