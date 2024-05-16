Azerbaijan and Belarus signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, May 16 - A ceremony of signing documents was held with participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov and Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Orlovsky signed the "Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the mutual use of electronic system for certification of the origin of goods".

Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov and Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Bartosh signed the "Protocol on additions and amendments to the Agreement dated 2 May 2007 on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus in the field of plant quarantine and protection," and the "Protocol on additions and amendments to the Agreement dated 2 May 2007 on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus in the field of veterinary medicine".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik signed the "Action Plan on the development of tourism cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus for 2024-2025".

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov signed the "Memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus in the fields of competition policy, public procurement, protection of consumer rights and advertising activities”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Director of the State institution "National Agency for Investment and Privatization" of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Krasovsky signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State institution "National Agency for Investment and Privatization" of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Belarus”.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov and Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Vladimir Kukharev signed the "Memorandum on the establishment of a sister city relationship between the city of Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) and the city of Minsk (Republic of Belarus)".

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov and Chairman of Gomel City Executive Committee Vladimir Privalov signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a sister city relationship between the city of Ganja (Republic of Azerbaijan) and the city of Gomel (Republic of Belarus)".

Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority Sabuhi Abdullayev and Chairman of the Grodno City Executive Committee Andrei Valerevich Khmel signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a sister city relationship between the city of Gabala (Republic of Azerbaijan) and the city of Grodno (Republic of Belarus)".