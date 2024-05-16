Press Release: Cumberland High School's Pedestrian Bridge to Get a Facelift

RHODE ISLAND, May 16 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge to all foot traffic on May 20 for a long awaited refresh.

RIDOT's plan is to paint the nine-foot-wide bridge Cumberland High School blue. Prior to painting, RIDOT will power wash the entire structure including both abutments, the back walls, the walking surface, and the approaches. After the power wash, an application of mineral silicate concentrate will be applied to the surface for protection.

RIDOT will also remove the existing fence and replace it completely with an eight-foot high, black vinyl mesh. There will be new fencing on the ramps leading up to the bridge and new handrails will be added.

Representative Mia Ackerman, who has long sought improvements to the bridge, thanked RIDOT for scheduling the project for a quick completion. "I'm so excited that the pedestrian bridge on Mendon Road is getting a much-needed facelift," said Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln.) "Those who know me know I never stop talking about this bridge, and I'm happy that our community is a priority. A freshly painted bridge will represent Clipper Pride for years to come."

The work requires alternating lane closures and will take place during both day and evening hours. The completion date is early June. The Mendon Road Pedestrian Bridge was built in 1977. It was designed to help students cross Mendon Road safely going to and from the high school.

The total cost of the project is $747,000.