$10 Million in Southern Tier Bridge Replacement Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is getting started on a trio of bridge replacement projects that will enhance safety and improve mobility along key travel corridors in the Western Southern Tier. The projects represent a $10.1 million investment in the region’s transportation infrastructure that will improve resiliency against severe weather while also expanding access for all users of the system, including pedestrians and cyclists. The work, which is being undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation, will also make use of recycled components from the former Tappan Zee Bridge, underscoring Governor Hochul’s commitment to utilize all available resources to provide New Yorkers with a transportation network that meets the challenges of the 21st century.

"New York is determined to make the necessary investments in our state's infrastructure to give local communities and regional economies the transportation network they need to stay connected and remain competitive in the global economy," Governor Hochul said. “These bridge projects will provide improved mobility and resiliency for decades to come, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to travel through the Western Southern Tier and enjoy all the region has to offer. And by using recycled components from the Tappan Zee Bridge, we are also saving time and reducing costs.”

Bridge deck panels from the former Tappan Zee Bridge, which was deconstructed in 2017, are being used as part of a $4.8 million project to replace the bridges carrying State Route 248 over Sugar Creek and Bennetts Creek in the Town of Canisteo, Steuben County. The re-used deck panels will be placed on newly constructed abutments to create new structure that will take the place of the aging Sugar Creek Bridge, which was originally built in 1939. The Bennett’s Creek bridge, which was built in 1974, will also be replaced by a new multi-girder bridge. Both new bridges will utilize weather resistant concrete and other materials to improve resiliency against severe weather. They will also have wider shoulders to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

State Route 248 is a main access road for downtown Canisteo, and the replacement of the Sugar Creek and Bennetts Creek compliments NYSDOT’s $8.6 million investment to enhance safety and beautify the village’s downtown area that was completed last year. During construction, traffic over Sugar Creek will be maintained via installation of a temporary bridge on site. The Bennetts Creek bridge will be completed in phases with traffic reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary signals. Substantial construction is expected to be complete by the end the year.

Other investments being implemented this year include:

$3 million to replace the bridge carrying State Route 54 over Willow Grove Creek in the Town of Milo, Yates County. The project will replace the original structure, which was constructed in 1938, with a steel girder bridge. The new bridge will feature galvanized steel elements and a composite concrete deck that are more weather resistant and will provide an expected service life of 75 years. The new bridge will also have wider shoulders to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians. State Route 54 lies in the heart of the Finger Lakes, running north to south along the east side of Keuka Lake and providing countless visitors access to the many wineries that can be found driving along this route. Demolition of the original bridge begin began April 10 and the entire project is anticipated to wrap up in fall of this year.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that by investing in our State's communities and transportation infrastructure we are making a fundamental commitment to our long-term environmental and economic sustainability. Recycling bridge decks from the Tappan Zee Bridge makes these projects in the Western Southern Tier more cost effective and will help us keep people and commerce flowing throughout the region for decades to come, making our local communities stronger, our infrastructure more resilient and economy more vibrant.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Tappan Zee Bridge lives on with new purpose. The Thruway Authority decided years ago to set aside these concrete deck panels so that they could be strategically reused across New York State. This is a great example of government at all levels working together to save taxpayers money and benefit local communities.”

Assemblymember Phil Palmesano said, “These bridge replacement projects slated for work throughout my Assembly District in Schuyler, Steuben and Yates County speak to the importance of local infrastructure and are an important and critical part of a safe and reliable transportation network. Our roads and bridges are a necessary part of daily travel used by local residents, first responders, daily commuters, tourists and all who travel these roads. I want to thank New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez and the NYS Department of Transportation for their continued commitment to improving our transportation system.”

Assemblymember Joseph M. Giglio said, “This is great news for residents in Canisteo and across Steuben County. Replacing these bridges carrying State Route 248 over Sugar Creek and Bennetts Creek will enhance safety for the traveling public as they travel and do business throughout the region. As the work begins, I ask that motorists slow down and stay alert to protect DOT construction workers at these projects. I want to thank Gov. Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for prioritizing these projects.”

Chair of the Steuben County Legislature Kelly Fitzpatrick said, “We appreciate New York State’s continued investment in Steuben County infrastructure. Projects like this strengthen our communities and our economy. The commitment of funds towards the bridge projects benefits all taxpayers.”

Lane and roadway closures may be necessary for crews to be able to complete these projects. Those and other impacts to traffic will be communicated throughout the construction season.

All construction activities are weather dependent. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

