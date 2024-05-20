smoothstack named workday partner

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack is excited to announce a partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, to empower customers and partners throughout the U.S. with Workday Certified Resources to help them get the full benefits of Workday in their organizations, faster and more efficiently.

The demand for talent skilled in using the Workday platform is expected to rise as the Workday ecosystem continues to grow. As a Workday partner, Smoothstack can now help give customers access to resources and trained individuals who are certified in implementing and maintaining customers’ use of the Workday platform and solutions.

Smoothstack uses its proprietary Six-Stack™ algorithmic approach which identifies graduates that over-index for success and trains them in a Mirrored Environment Immersion (MEI)™ framework. After completion of training, Smoothstack consultants have SKU-specific Workday certification(s), resulting in high quality work-ready talent in as little as 10-12 weeks.

“As Workday continues to expand its customer base, demand is rapidly rising for skilled talent who can implement and empower its platform and solutions,” said John Akkara, CEO, Smoothstack. “As a Workday partner, Smoothstack can now help businesses access this talent, and help professionals gain the Workday training and experience needed to launch successful careers.”

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, Manufacturing, and Data Storage to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.