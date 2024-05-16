Sensorium Technological Laboratories Inc. Announces the Appointment of David J. Ferran as Chief Executive Officer
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensorium Technological Laboratories (Sensorium) announced today that David J. Ferran will join the company as its Chief Executive Officer and shall report directly to the company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Ferran, who brings thirty plus years executive leadership experience to Sensorium, will lead the company in the commercialization of technologies developed by Sensorium’s global research team based at Vanderbilt University in Nashville Tennessee, as well as in UK and Italy.
Prior to Joining Sensorium Mr. Ferran served as Chairman and CEO of Tylan General Corporation (NASDAQ:TYGN), CEO of Akrion Systems, President of Mattson Technologies (NASDAQ:MTSN) and CEO of both Ferran Technologies and Ferran International Advisors. Mr. Ferran also spent a decade as Managing Director of Noblemen Group, a strategic M+A advisory company focused on multinational mergers and acquisitions in the Technology sector.
Mr. Ferran currently sits on the board of Purity Resources, a semiconductor capital equipment supplier, Centiblick, a healthcare IT company, and TreQ, a manufacturer of Quantum Computers.
Mr. Ferran has also played an active role in non-profit organizations acting in support of socially responsible entrepreneurship and international programs aimed at providing food, clean water, education, and medical support to people in need.
“Technology is what excites me” commented Mr. Ferran. “Seeing new technologies become viable products and fuel the growth of profitable new businesses has been at the center of my life’s work. As such, the opportunity at Sensorium was too good to pass up. The team and the technology at Sensorium made the decision to join the company an easy and obvious choice”, said Mr. Ferran.
Sensorium is backed by Paris-based Quantonation, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on deep physics and quantum technologies for a variety of applications, including ultra-precise sensing devices of the type under development at Sensorium.
About Sensorium
Sensorium was founded in 2022 by Joshua Caldwell, professor of mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt University and Simone De Liberato professor at the University of Southampton and Senior Researcher at CNR-IFN. The company’s first products will leverage the performance of new tunable materials that have been developed at Sensorium and will be focused on the ultra-precise sensing of process gases for advanced micro-electronic applications and other industrial applications. Moving forward. Dr. Caldwell will serve as Chief Technology Officer – North America and lead the U.S. based research team, while Dr. De Liberato will serve as Chief Technology Officer - Europe and will lead the European based research team. According to Dr. Caldwell “We are beyond thrilled to have someone with David’s expertise and track record join the Sensorium family. His prior leadership in company formation, growth, and transition within the field we are targeting was an exceptional opportunity. We are excited to see what the future holds, but with David at the helm, we know the future will be bright”.
Dr. De Liberato added “David is someone with exceptional and well-honed leadership capabilities, having led multiple companies to success in the very same field in which we operate. I feel incredibly fortunate that he has accepted the role of CEO at Sensorium, and I have complete confidence in leaving him in the driver's seat.”
For more information about Sensorium contact:
David J Ferran
dferran@sensorium.com
+1-858-699-5338
