Christi Pramudji, MD Named Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

I am deeply honored to receive the Women’s Choice Award designation, which underscores my commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of my patients”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Christi Pramudji, MD, has earned the Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation, reflecting her steadfast commitment to patient care and exceptional outcomes. Dr. Christi is renowned for her dedication to enhancing her patient’s quality of life through individualized and comprehensive care.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Women’s Choice Award designation, which underscores my commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of my patients," said Dr. Christi Pramudji.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is a rigorous achievement, requiring adherence to specific criteria established by a national survey of women across America. As research demonstrates, women play a vital role in healthcare decision-making and hold high expectations for their providers.
A HISTORY OF CARE, A MISSION TO HEAL
Christi Pramudji, MD is an expert in comprehensive Female Urology and Urogynecology. She is one of the first urologists in the country to receive board subspecialty certification in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, and she is the only Urologist in the state of Texas with a practice dedicated exclusively to female patients.
After 12 years of professional practice at a premier urology group in Houston, in 2014 Dr. Christi envisioned a practice dedicated completely to female urology. She assembled an incredible team of dedicated professionals and opened the doors to ChristiMD Medical Group.
With her combination of group practice and many years of private practice experience, Dr. Christi is uniquely qualified to treat female pelvic conditions, ranging from common urinary tract infections to incontinence to reconstructive surgery.
ABOUT CHRISTIMD MEDICAL GROUP
ChristiMD Medical Group is dedicated to providing exceptional care in Female Urology and Urogynecology. Led by Dr. Christi Pramudji, the practice emphasizes personalized treatment and patient-centered care to optimize outcomes for women's pelvic health.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
