Abundance of Hope Counseling Partners with MTV for Mental Health Action Day 2024
More than 2,300 organizations, brands and influential leaders around the world will activate on the theme “dedicate one hour to connection”CORINTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, in partnership with more than 2,300 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders globally, today announced the fourth-annual Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 16. Spearheaded by SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, Mental Health Action Day is an open-source and decentralized global movement to encourage and empower people to take action for mental health. This year’s call to action is to dedicate one hour to social connection. Abundance of Hope Counseling owner Chikeitha Owens LPC CBC is proud to be activating this year by partnering with Dr. Catina Miller LMFT, LPC, LMSW, LSCC with Mindful Wellness Reset; Nikki Jordan with Confidence at Anysize and Demetryus Pennegraph MS-MHC, PSC, LCDC-I, DOEP with R.E.A.L Wellness. We will have a virtual Mental Health event May 16 10:00 am CST.
Theme: "Nourishing Minds, Strengthening Communities: Empowering Education and Mental Wellness"
Our event aims to be transformative, shedding light on the dynamic intersection of mental health, education, and holistic wellness. We will explore the profound impact of nutrition, mindfulness, and therapeutic interventions on children's emotional well-being and academic success. Our panel of experts, including specialists in gut-brain health, conflict resolution, substance abuse counseling, and family dynamics, will lead insightful discussions and offer practical strategies for educators, parents, and community members. This can be viewed at @chikeithaowens Youtube Channel and @chikeithaowens Abundance of Hope Counseling Facebook Page.
“We are proud to come together with this diverse group of influential and purpose-driven partners who share our commitment to empowering and encouraging people to shift from mental health awareness to mental health action,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios. “When we recognize that mental health is health, we have an opportunity to demystify, destigmatize and normalize taking actions to help ourselves and each other.”
This year’s call to action is to dedicate one hour to CONNECTION. Participants are encouraged to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes through a wide range of tools. Free resources and tools, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for hosting and organizing events, are available for organizations and groups to help support their audiences through a myriad of ways - from starting a meditation practice to learning how to support a friend to advocating for change.
Cultural leaders, brands and organizations including TikTok, Pinterest, The Trevor Project, and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, are among those joining Mental Health Action Day 2024. A full list of partners is available at mentalhealthaction.network/partners.com
About Mental Health Action Day
Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies, and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The 2024 Mental Health Action Day will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first actions on mental health -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones, or for their communities, because mental health is health. Learn more at MentalHealthIsHealth.us or you can follow along at #MentalHealthAction
