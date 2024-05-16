New coal ash technology makes coal ash dumps obsolete
“Everybody Likes C.ASH.” Protect the environment, workers, employers, ratepayer, power generators and creates rural jobs while solving the coal ash problems.
C.ASH Handling Solutions is efficient, economical, proven coal ash technology that protects the environment, workers, employers, electric ratepayers and power generators. And, creates rural jobs.”LEXINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new process has been developed that protects the environment by safely and economically eliminating perpetual coal ash dumps.
— Charles Willard
“With the utilization of the cost-effective and efficient EPA approved technologies of non-thermal encapsulation, converted coal ash will be beneficially utilized to combat the effects of global warming,” says Charles Willard, owner of C.ASH Handling Solutions. “Our proprietary process reduces the carbon-footprint of coal ash reclamation and makes coal ash dumps as obsolete as payphones.”
With the C.ASH technologies and processes, coal ash is used to manufactured synthetic sand that can be beneficially utilized in sea wall barriers, as ocean reefs, ballast, securing structures, and/or foundations of open-water wind turbines. This beneficial manner of utilization of converted coal ash saves scarce natural resources while totally eliminating coal ash dumps which by themselves can be potentially and perpetually dangerous to human health.
“If it had been utilized to protect the bridge supports, our C.ASH technologies could have saved six lives and multi-billions of dollars in damages by preventing the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge catastrophe,” says Willard.
Coal ash is an estimated $250 billion environmental problem in the United States. “Definitive evidence shows that coal ash dumps have historically negatively impacted to a greater extent lives of minority rural communities creating what could be properly described as Environmental Racism. The C.ASH Handling Solutions plan will help balance these injustices.”
To support our efforts, C.ASH Handling Solutions which is based in Lexington, Virginia has requested grant funding from the U.S. federal government. Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy stated, “For far too long, Tribal Nations, communities of color, and low-income communities have borne the brunt of pollution. The clean energy revolution must lift-up communities that have been overburdened by pollution and excluded from economic prosperity, and ensure they participate fully in the benefits of the Department’s historic investments in clean energy.”
“Most of the coal fueled power plants and accompanying coal ash dumps are located on rural waterfronts. While protecting the surrounding environment from the negative eternal nature of coal ash dumps, our efforts will make the water-adjacent minority owned properties more valuable.
Our proposal can help accelerate and advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2023 Equity Action Plans within the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Interior – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of Commerce, and / or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” says Willard.
The C.ASH Handling Solutions efficient, economical, proven manufacturing technology, processes and products protects the environment. Protects workers. Protects employers. Protects electric ratepayers and power generators. While creating rural jobs. “Everybody Likes C.ASH.”
