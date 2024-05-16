Exemplifi announces the opening of its Canadian headquarters
Our experience with diverse CMS platforms like Drupal, WordPress, Umbraco, and AEM equips us to meet the specific needs of government agencies effectively.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in website development for government agencies, today announced the opening of its Canadian headquarters, marking a significant expansion into the North American market. This new venture is set to enhance the company's ability to serve Canadian government entities, focusing on transit, education, and healthcare sectors.
Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi, stated, "By entering the Canadian market, we are excited to apply our specialized skills in government website development and management to a new audience. Our experience with diverse CMS platforms like Drupal, WordPress, Umbraco, and AEM equips us to meet the specific needs of government agencies effectively."
Exemplifi boasts a distinguished client roster, including AMTRAK San Joaquin, Los Angeles Metro, and Sacramento Rail and Transit, among others. The company excels in the design, upgrade, and maintenance of complex government websites, ensuring each project meets the highest standards of accessibility, security, and performance.
"We are committed to replicating the success we've achieved in the U.S. by providing high-quality, tailored web services to the Canadian government sector," added Pabba. "Our team of experts is ready to tackle the unique challenges faced by government entities, enhancing their online presence and functionality."
Exemplifi stands at the forefront of government web development, specializing in creating, updating, and managing advanced websites for government entities at all levels. With a focus on leveraging the best CMS platforms to ensure compliance, security, and enhanced user experience, Exemplifi is dedicated to improving the digital face of government operations.
