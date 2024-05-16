Government Communications hosts panel discussion on tourism media opportunities in SADC region, 22 May

Government Communications hosts panel discussion on tourism media opportunities in the SADC region

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Brand South Africa invite members of the media to participate in a virtual panel discussion on Tourism opportunities in the SADC region during Africa month.



The panel will be comprised of speakers from: Gauteng Tourism Agency, Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, Tourism Business Council of South Africa and SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance.

The panel discussion is part of the series of conversations that will be facilitated by GCIS to showcase some of the success tourism stories within the SADC region. The focus of the panel discussion will be on the recent findings of the Global Reputation Study, vital components of tourism system and media opportunities in Tourism.



The panel discussion is also hosted within the context of the SADC Media Awards Competition. The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional cooperation and integration.



The SADC Media Awards aim to encourage media in SADC member states to report on cross-border issues pertaining to the region as well as to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television and radio.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Time: 11h00

Registration Link: https://gcis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_484W48YUQmeDUVN8JTBC7Q

Media Enquiries

Mr William Baloyi

E-mail: Williamb@gcis.gov.za or

Mr Themba Thobela

E-mail Themba@gcis.gov.za