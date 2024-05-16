Electoral Commission on results of Municipal by-election held 15 May 2024

Results of the Municipal by-election held 15 May 2024

During the by-elections contested on 15 May 2024 in the North West, the African National Congress (ANC) retained its seat.

The new ANC councillor is:

Ephraim Maphatha Nkoe, in Ward 01 in the Madibeng Municipality, NW372, North West . The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 70,33% of the total votes cast, compared to 57,40% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 49,99%.

