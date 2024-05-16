Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,905 in the last 365 days.

Press Release: Cumberland High School's Pedestrian Bridge to Get a Facelift

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge to all foot traffic on May 20 for a long awaited refresh.

RIDOT's plan is to paint the nine-foot-wide bridge Cumberland High School blue. Prior to painting, RIDOT will power wash the entire structure including both abutments, the back walls, the walking surface, and the approaches. After the power wash, an application of mineral silicate concentrate will be applied to the surface for protection.

RIDOT will also remove the existing fence and replace it completely with an eight-foot high, black vinyl mesh. There will be new fencing on the ramps leading up to the bridge and new handrails will be added.

Representative Mia Ackerman, who has long sought improvements to the bridge, thanked RIDOT for scheduling the project for a quick completion. "I'm so excited that the pedestrian bridge on Mendon Road is getting a much-needed facelift," said Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln.) "Those who know me know I never stop talking about this bridge, and I'm happy that our community is a priority. A freshly painted bridge will represent Clipper Pride for years to come."

The work requires alternating lane closures and will take place during both day and evening hours. The completion date is early June. The Mendon Road Pedestrian Bridge was built in 1977. It was designed to help students cross Mendon Road safely going to and from the high school.

The total cost of the project is $747,000.

You just read:

Press Release: Cumberland High School's Pedestrian Bridge to Get a Facelift

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more