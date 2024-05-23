Honoring Heroes and Embracing Community Spirit this Memorial Day With The Ivy at Davenport
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Memorial Day, as Americans gather to pay homage to the brave souls who have served our nation, The Ivy at Davenport is set to host a meaningful event to honor their valor and sacrifice. From a vibrant cookout celebration to a touching service led by Heartland Hospice, the Memorial Day weekend event, on May 24th at 2:00 pm, promises to be a poignant tribute filled with warmth, gratitude, and camaraderie.
"We are thrilled to host this Memorial Day Event at The Ivy at Davenport," shares Dawn, a cherished member of the staff. "It's a time for our residents to be able to join with their broader community and enjoy a meaningful afternoon of remembrance and connection."
In addition to this meaningful event, The Ivy at Davenport is proud to recognize the invaluable contributions of nurses during National Nurses Appreciation Week, taking place this month, and to honor the dedicated caregivers and residents during National Nursing Home Week. Both of these weeks allow The Ivy to shine a light on the hard work and dedication of the staff and the community and family that has been built by the residents.
"Highlighting National Nurses Appreciation Week and Nursing Home Week is something very important to the Ivy Healthcare Group family. The teams and staff that take care of the residents deserve every ounce of praise they get and more. At Ivy Healthcare Group, nurses are celebrated every day, but especially for this special occasion," says Ryan Coane, President of Ivy Healthcare Group.
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit -
https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://theivyatdavenport.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheIvyAtDavenport/
Warren Cohn
