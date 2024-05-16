Expert and Coach Darryl Davis Launches NAR Lawsuit Edition of Power Agent® Success Magazine
Our aim with this bonus edition is to ensure that agents are not just keeping pace with change but are ahead of it. It's packed with critical strategies and insights agents can put to immediate use.”ROCKY POINT, NY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert and Coach Darryl Davis Launches NAR Lawsuit Edition of Power Agent® Success Magazine
— Darryl Davis
Following the recent NAR Lawsuit settlement, Darryl Davis, one of the industry's top real estate coaches with over three decades of experience in skill training and speaking, is proud to unveil a powerful special edition of his company's Power Agent® Success Digital Magazine dedicated to helping real estate professionals DECODE the change and challenges in the industry.
In this special edition, Decoding the NAR Lawsuit: How to Leverage It to Dramatically Increase Your Production, Darryl and his team cover what agents NEED to succeed post lawsuit.
It's filled with tips and techniques they can immediately implement in their real estate businesses, and important topics such as:
- NAR Lawsuit Simplified: What It Is and What It Isn't
- How To Present Your Professional Fee to the Buyer
- Handling the "Agents are Paid Too Much" Objection
- The Future of Real Estate Commissions: Why They Might Actually Increase
- NAR Settlement for Real Estate Leaders: Marketplace Evolution
- Fearless Focus: 4 Things Agents Must Do Now to Move Forward
- From "I Don't Know" to "I Have the Answers": NAR Settlement Resources to Answer Client Questions
- Breaking Down the NAR Lawsuit Settlement: What Home Sellers and Buyers Need to Know
- Comparing Commissions: What Consumers DON'T Get Right About Fees Around the World
- Why a Buyer Will Have to Sign a Buyer Agency Agreement
- NAR Lawsuit Settlement: Why POWER AGENTS® Don't Need to Panic
- A Comprehensive NAR Resource and Training Hub in Response to the Commission Settlement
"I'm so proud of our team for being at the forefront of delivering the training, tools, strategies, and answers during this difficult and stressful time in our industry," said Darryl Davis, CEO. "We wanted to consolidate some of the best resources we could find and put it all at the fingertips of agents who are seriously looking for answers about what this all means for the way they practice real estate, how and if they can earn their commissions, and most importantly, how to have those vital, authentic, and transparent conversations with their clients and consumers."
Power Agent® Success Magazine: NAR Settlement Edition is available at no cost. Darryl Davis and team are committed to the career growth and well-being of real estate professionals. As the architect behind the POWER AGENT® Program, Davis has cultivated an empowering community of caring and dedicated agents who are united in their mission to help buyers and sellers get to their Next Level® in life through the unwavering belief in serving, not selling; coaching, not closing.
As a national real estate trade publication, Power Agent® Success Magazine delivers essential insights, timely topics, and powerful strategies for today's ever-changing market.
Join the community of industry professionals who look to the Power Agent® Success Magazine to stay ahead in real estate. To learn more and to subscribe to Power Agent® Success Digital Magazine, please visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Success-Magazine.
Media inquiries can be directed to:
Julie Escobar, President
Darryl Davis Seminars
+1 813-957-2989
Julie@darrylspeaks.com
About Darryl Davis
Darryl Davis is an award-winning speaker, coach, and best-selling author of three books published by McGraw Hill Publishers. For 30+ years, Darryl has trained more than 150,000 salespeople around the globe to double their production. He holds the CSP designation (given to less than 2% of all speakers worldwide) by the National Speaker's Association. Audiences walk away from Darryl's sessions with the tools and training they need to build their businesses and design careers worth smiling about.
About the Power Program®
A one-stop shop for real estate agent success, The Power Program delivers competitive, cost-effective real estate coaching, training, and customizable marketing tools that allow sales agents to dramatically increase listing inventory, build a stronger business foundation, create customers for life, feel more authentic and confident, have less stress, and design a career and life worth smiling about.
About Power Agent Success Magazine™
Power Agent Success Magazine is a monthly real estate magazine tailored to offer real estate professionals actionable strategies, expert insights, success stories, and motivation. Covering prospecting, marketing, personal growth, and leadership - this publication seeks to elevate the industry by equipping agents with the tools, skills, and mindsets they need to excel in a competitive market. Subscriptions are offered free of charge.
