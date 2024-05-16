Rocketmakers Named Three-Times Winner at the 2024 Global Tech Awards
Rocketmakers scooped up not one, not two, but three awards at the 2024 Global Tech Awards announced on 9th May 2024.
We’ve always positioned ourselves as one of the most innovative digital agencies in the UK. Now we’re a global winner alongside some of the biggest names in tech like Microsoft and BT.”BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocketmakers scooped up not one, not two, but three awards at the 2024 Global Tech Awards announced on 9th May 2024. Rocketmakers was awarded Digital Agency of the Year, Best AI Innovation – YourRoom, and Best AI Solution – YourRoom. A theme which ran right through all three winning entries was Rocketmakers’ strong position as a leader in AI and machine learning.
— Richard Godfrey, CEO and Founder
The Global Business Tech Awards showcase the best tech from around the world. With the world entering a virtual-dominated era, tech developments are even more important to developing the future than they have been in shaping the past. The Global Business Tech Awards recognises tech that has added tangible benefits to customer experience, management systems, marketing and sales information storage and data tracking.
The awards were judged by an independent panel of leading technology experts whose value to the tech industry is exponential and the ultimate testimony to Rocketmakers’ work and skills. Commenting on the triple win, the judges said: “Rocketmakers’ creative approach to utilising AI demonstrates forward-thinking and commitment to pushing boundaries. The company has not only adapted to change but thrived on it, setting a shining example to the industry. It was great to see their commitment, transparency, clear business focus and innovation.”
Rocketmakers was awarded two category wins for YourRoom, an AI-powered application which provides users with groups of expertly crafted AI-powered personas reflecting different knowledge sets, perspectives, and personalities. These can quickly and inexpensively simulate expert panels on a variety of topics.
Users engage with the AI personas using a text interface that simulates the experience of a group chat on WhatsApp or Slack. Just like real-life group discussions, the user can direct the discussion to focus on a specific point or ask a specific persona to talk more or less. Agents regularly pose questions to the user to improve their understanding and engage in discussion with each other.
Panels can be constructed to provide expert advice about virtually any topic, from software development to buying a new home to surviving a zombie apocalypse. Development for YourRoom started in January 2024, with the first version of the application completed at the end of April.
Winning Digital Agency of the Year was the icing on the cake and a significant achievement for Rocketmakers to scoop up three out of the 27 awards presented. Rocketmakers was in good company, with other award winners including Microsoft for Best Application for Tech Security, and BT Active Intelligence for Best Use of Data. Oliver Sanderson Group plc was awarded Best Use of Innovation and The Road and Transport Authority won Transformation Through Technology.
Commenting on this outstanding achievement CEO and Founder, Richard Godfrey said: “We’ve always positioned ourselves as one of the most innovative digital agencies in the UK. Now we’re a global winner alongside some of the biggest names in tech like Microsoft and BT. This just demonstrates the calibre of the award entries and I’m immensely proud of the work the team has delivered.”
This accolade comes off the back of other significant recognitions achieved this year. In February Rocketmakers was named Dev Agency of the Year at the UK Dev Awards. Alongside this, the agency also won three other awards:
● For its work developing the out-of-home advertising design analysis app Super Optimal for client DotScore, Rocketmakers won the Innovation Award
● It also won a silver award in the App of the Year competition for its work designing and developing the pet-health smartphone app Biscuit for its client Biscuit Pet Health
● Rocketmakers’ Chief Innovation Officer, Adam Walker, was named Dev of the Year
For further information please go to Global Business Tech Awards.
