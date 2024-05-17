Education Through Music Gala 2024
Making Music, Changing LivesNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Through Music (ETM), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing music education to underserved students in New York City, held its 2024 fundraising gala on Thursday evening at 583 Park Avenue. The event - “Making Music, Changing Lives” – brought together supporters, advocates, and community leaders in celebration of the transformative power of music in education.
Emceed by Hip-Hop icon and music journalist, Sway Calloway, the gala opened with captivating choir performances of “New York, New York” and “Seasons of Love” by the students from PS 103 in the Bronx. The students were then joined by honorees Emmy Award-Winning Talk Show Host Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton, and Grammy-Award Winning Artist Israel Houghton, for a special rendition of "Stand By Me.” The Houghtons were the first of two honorees that evening to receive recognition for their support of music education.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition and I’m even more committed to see this organization grow in strength and numbers. And once again I salute all of the world-class instructors here tonight and these amazing students and future superstars,” said Israel Houghton in their acceptance speech.
The second recognition was given to John Vazquez, Global Head of Workplace and Real Estate at Paramount Global, for his leadership in the community and dedication to music education through public schools.
“Education Through Music is not just an amazing program with incredible administrators and teachers but in my opinion, ETM is part of the core curriculum that should be taught in every school and to every student,” said Vazquez last night at the event.
The spectacular evening ended with four riveting performances from ETM’s high-school rock band – The ETM High Notes. The band concluded the program and guests continued the celebration afterward.
Founded in 1991, ETM has been a champion of music education, providing over 8 million hours of instruction and impacting the lives of nearly 20,000 students weekly in New York City. The Gala served as a platform to showcase ETM's continued commitment to providing high-quality and comprehensive music education to students in under-resourced schools.
"When we make music, we open every child's world of possibility and change lives. It's about tuning them into the key of life,” said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music in her remarks to the guests.
The Education Through Music Gala 2024 was an inspiring evening of entertainment, philanthropy, and advocacy, highlighting the importance of music education in transforming lives. The event brought together supporters who directly contribute to ETM's mission of ensuring that every child has access to a quality music education.
For more information about Education Through Music and to support their mission, please visit ETM's website.
About Education Through Music
Education Through Music (ETM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality music education to underserved students in New York City. Since its founding in 1991, ETM has provided over 8 million hours of music instruction in NYC public schools, reaching nearly 20,000 children weekly. Through its comprehensive programs, ETM aims to enhance students' academic performance and general development by promoting the use of music as a tool for learning and self-expression.
