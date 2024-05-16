EmizenTech, a Digital Tech Partner, Announces Its Participation at GITEX Africa 2024
EmizenTech to showcase AI, IoT, and advanced tech services at Gitex Africa Morocco, Stand 8L-08, Hall 8.MARRAKECH, AFRICA, MOROCCO, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One more time, set to converse with 1500+ exhibitors, Gitex Africa 2024 will soon converge at its second edition in Marrakech, Morocco. The organizers are ready to welcome tech firms, global startups, investors, and other stakeholders who are going to participate in tech conferences and collaborative ventures.
“This sequel of GITEX Africa this year follows the upbeat trend of tech discovery we created last year in its inaugural edition,” says Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, organizer of GITEX Africa.
Consistently offering mobile app development and website development solutions integrating AI, IoT, and other latest technologies, EmizenTech is here to unveil its presence in the world's preeminent tech exhibition, Gitex 2024.
Compelling Experience at Stand 8L-08, Hall 8
Experts will have open discussions on:
1. Developing best-performing and user-friendly mobile and web apps for distinctive industries.
2. Creating engaging and improved user experiences.
3. Seamless implementation of advanced technologies, such as AI-enabled personalization.
4. Live demos uncovering the power of advanced trends and technologies.
5. Latest insights on the emerging digital landscape.
EmizenTech's representatives will be there to connect with you to discuss your specific business needs, improve your robust online presence, and drive sales.
Talking to the pillars of EmizenTech, their perspectives on supercharging the continent’s biggest event, Gitex Africa Morocco, are:
“We are excited to declare our presence as a leading AI mobile app development partner at Gitex 2024. We acknowledge this as the best opportunity to empower businesses to thrive in this dynamic digital world.”, says Amit Samsukha, CTO and Co-Founder at EmizenTech.
MD and Co-Founder of EmizenTech, Vivek Khatri, states, "We are all set to contribute our knowledge to worldwide clients coming to take part from varied industries of all sizes and grab collaborative prospects at this global tech event.”
“We are eager to exhibit at Gitex Africa Morocco, Stand 8L-08, Hall 8, with an ultimate zeal and objective to give wings to your business venture leveraging the latest technologies and our brightest minds.”, says Virendra Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of EmizenTech.
Join EmizenTech at Gitex 2024 and discover how techies can strengthen businesses’ online presence and expand their customer base by matching the steps of the innovative and ever-evolving tech world.
