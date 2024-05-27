Patch Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patch Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Patch Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the patch management market size is predicted to reach $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

The growth in the patch management market is due to the increasing frequency of cyber threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest patch management market share. Major players in the patch management market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Inc., VMware Inc.

Patch Management Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Retail, Education, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global patch management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patch management is the systematic process of acquiring, testing, and deploying updates or patches to software applications, operating systems, and other digital assets within an organization's IT infrastructure. Patches are software updates that vendors release to address security vulnerabilities, bugs, and performance issues or introduce new features. The primary purpose of patch management is to address security vulnerabilities, software bugs, and performance issues identified in software products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patch Management Market Characteristics

3. Patch Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patch Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patch Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Patch Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Patch Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

