APIKUR Statement on U.S. Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Visit to Iraq
EINPresswire.com/ -- APIKUR welcomes the visit of Ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, to Iraq as another strong signal about the imperative for governmental leaders in Baghdad and Erbil to follow-through with their stated goal of restoring oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline.
We understand that Ambassador Pyatt’s meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani are a continuation of recent discussions held in Washington, DC and the Munich Security Conference.
As the Iraq Ministry of Oil recently completed two oil field licensing rounds, APIKUR notes there is already underutilized oil production and export capacity from Kurdistan Region that will help Iraq immediately achieve its short-term and long-term export goals.
APIKUR member companies reiterate that they are prepared to resume exports, contingent upon reaching agreements which provide for payment surety for past and future exports and preservation of commercial and economic terms. This resumption will benefit all Iraqi citizens and our stakeholders.
“Ambassador Pyatt’s visits to both, Baghdad and Erbil underscore the importance of immediate and cooperative action by all stakeholders to restore exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline,” said Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan. “APIKUR’s member companies remain eager to resolve the export impasse and would welcome an invitation to participate in the process.”
APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.
APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.
