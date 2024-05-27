Process Control Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The process control automation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $76.80 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Process Control Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the process control automation market size is predicted to reach $76.80 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the process control automation market is due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest process control automation market share. Major players in the process control automation market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, and Danaher Corporation.

Process Control Automation Market Segments

• By Instrument Type: Humidity Transmitter, Temperature Transmitter, Pressure Transmitter, Level Transmitter, Control Valves, Analyzers, Communication Hardware, Other Instrument Types

• By Solution: Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Automated Production System (APS), Operator Training Systems (OTS), Safety Automation, Other Solutions

• By Industry Vertical: Oil And Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Metal And Mining, Power, Pulp And Paper, Water And Wastewater, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global process control automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Process control automation refers to the process of using technology and systems to monitor and adjust industrial processes automatically to achieve a desired output. It involves implementing control systems that manage various aspects of a production process without direct human intervention by minimizing waste, reducing downtime, and enhancing product quality.

