Pest control | termite control services in Virginia Beach

Universal Pest & Termite is a premier pest control | termite control company dedicated to providing innovative and environmentally friendly pest control.VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading provider of pest control services, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations in Virginia Beach, VA. This strategic move aims to offer comprehensive pest management solutions to residential and commercial clients across the region, ensuring a pest-free environment and enhancing the quality of life for the community.
With over 24 years of experience in the industry, Universal Pest & Termite has built a reputation for excellence, leveraging advanced technology and eco-friendly methods to address a wide range of pest issues. The company’s services include termite control, bed bug extermination, rodent removal, and general pest management.
“As part of our commitment to providing exceptional service, we are thrilled to extend our reach to Virginia Beach,” said George Pilkington, CEO of Universal Pest & Termite. “Our team of certified professionals is dedicated to delivering effective, safe, and reliable pest control solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers.”
Key Features of Our Services:
Comprehensive Pest Inspections: Thorough assessments to identify pest problems and their sources.
Customized Treatment Plans: Tailored solutions that address specific pest issues while considering the safety and preferences of our clients.
Eco-Friendly Solutions: Use of environmentally responsible products and methods to minimize impact on the ecosystem.
Preventative Measures: Implementation of strategies to prevent future infestations and maintain long-term pest control.
Residents and business owners in Virginia Beach can now benefit from Universal Pest & Termite's expertise and customer-centric approach. The expansion includes the opening of a new office located at 605 Industrial Park Dr Newport News Va, staffed with local experts familiar with the specific pest challenges of the area.
To celebrate this expansion, Universal Pest & Termite is offering a special promotion: 20% off on the first pest control service for all new customers in Virginia Beach. This limited-time offer aims to introduce the community to the high standards of service and effectiveness that have made Universal Pest & Termite a trusted name in pest control.
For more information or to schedule a service, please visit our website at www.universalpest.com or contact us at 757-502-0200.
About Universal Pest & Termite:
Universal Pest & Termite is a premier pest control company dedicated to providing innovative and environmentally friendly pest management solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we strive to protect homes and businesses from pests while promoting a healthy environment.
