Sauna And Spa Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The sauna and spa market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sauna And Spa Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sauna and spa market size is predicted to reach $5.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the sauna and spa market is due to the rising popularity of wellness tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest sauna and spa market share. Major players in the sauna and spa market include Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Pentair plc, Roca Sanitario S.A., Fluidra S.A., Harvia Oyj, Scandia Manufacturing Ltd., Sunlighten Inc.

Sauna And Spa Market Segments
• By Type: Entertainment, Medical
• By Application: Hotel And Hospitality, Gym Or Fitness And Spas, Household, Other Applications
• By End User: Male, Female
• By Geography: The global sauna and spa market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Saunas and spas typically refer to facilities designed for muscle relaxation, stress relief, rejuvenation, and overall health maintenance. Saunas offer dry heat sessions that promote sweating and detoxification, while spas provide a range of treatments such as massages, facials, and hydrotherapy to promote physical and mental well-being.

