AI in Food and Beverage Market Expanding at a Healthy 45.64% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $42.67 billion by 2030
The Global AI in Food and Beverage market was valued at USD 4.47 Mn in 2024 & is expected to reach USD 42.67 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.64 % 2030.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on AI in Food and Beverage Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Food and Beverage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are GREEFA (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc.(United States), Martec of Whitell Ltd. (United Kingdom), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Key Technology Inc.(United States),, Raytec Vision SpA (Italy), Rockwell Automation (United States),, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Foodable Network, LLC. (United States), Agco Corporation (United States)
Definition: Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of the food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives another way to fulfill their customers at lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry, has offered various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security, and also reduces wastage of food.
Market Trends:
The continuous adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry
The growing concern regarding the improvement of supply chain efficiency
Market Drivers:
Changing and growing consumer preference towards affordable, easily accessible, and fast food options has ushered in a transformation in the food and beverage industry
Market Opportunities:
Prominent market leaders are making optimum usage of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of AI in Food and Beverage Market: Hotels & Restaurants, Food Processing Industry, Beverages Industry, Other
Key Applications/end-users of AI in Food and Beverage Market: Food Sorting, Quality Control & Safety Compliance, Consumer Engagement, Production & Packaging, Maintenance, Others
