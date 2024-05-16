BNB Chain Teams Up With University of Zurich To Deliver Blockchain Education Program

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain reaffirms commitment to Web3 education with third-year sponsorship of international summer school at the University of Zurich.

As a result of this collaboration, funding can be provided to students from all over the world to study at the Blockchain Center of the University of Zurich, a top 3 University for Blockchain globally.

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain and the University of Zurich Blockchain Center, has announced a collaboration. As part of the collaboration, BNB Chain has announced that it is the main sponsor of its “Deep Dive into Blockchain Summer School.” The summer school is an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the world of blockchain and learn from subject matter experts. With BNB Chain’s funding support, students from all over the world will have the opportunity to travel to the university and participate in the program which aims to equip students with the skills needed to encourage more building in blockchain technology.

Continuing its legacy of supporting builders, BNB Chain’s third year of sponsorship for the International Summer School at the University of Zurich – one of the world's top three blockchain universities – solidifies its commitment to supporting a new generation of blockchain builders. The sponsorship facilitates opportunities for students who might otherwise be unable to afford to attend the summer school.

BNB Chain’s involvement in the program comprises a lecture session, a hands-on session, mentorship, and feedback. During the sessions, BNB Chain will present a module and use cases challenging students to devise innovative solutions on its network. Upon completing the program, participants will receive an NFT certificate, acknowledging their acquired knowledge and hopefully serving as a gateway to new opportunities in the rapidly expanding blockchain industry.

Moreover, the most promising projects emanating from the summer school have the chance to deploy their project on BNB Chain. As witnessed in previous years, multiple successful projects emerged from our initiative, securing their places in the global blockchain environment, a testament to the quality of students and BNB Chain's support.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said: “Education is paramount to propelling the blockchain industry and accelerating mass Web3 adoption. Through this collaboration, we hope to support more people to build cutting-edge Web3 applications on the blockchain.”

Dr. Claudio J. Tessone, Professor of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at University of Zurich added: "Having BNB Chain in our Summer School enriches it. It is one of the most active blockchains out there, with a rich ecosystem. To me, reflecting on BNB Chain allows the students to confront traditional narratives around blockchain design choices to become a successful Layer 1. I am really happy for the continued commitment of BNB Chain to the high quality education we strive to offer at the UZH Blockchain Center, and allowing students from around the world to participate in the program."

This adds to BNB Chain’s suite of builder support programs that empower individuals to either venture into Web3 development or enhance their knowledge and skill sets in blockchain while providing a foundation for embarking on BNB Chain development. These include the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, grants such as the TVL and DAU Incentive programs, the Binance Academy Developer Education Program, and Kickstart. Additionally, this is one of many collaborations between BNB Chain and universities worldwide to develop Web3 talent. BNB Chain has previously organized in-person workshops and developer events with educational institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Epitech Technology, Ecole 42, and others.

Over the past few years, BNB Chain has demonstrated its increasing popularity and effectiveness within the blockchain space. With opBNB ranking as the top blockchain by daily active users (DAU) and processing 5-10K transactions per second (TPS), at an average cost of $0.001, alongside BNB Smart Chain (BSC) leading as the number one L1 blockchain by DAU and boasting a total locked value exceeding $7.6 billion, BNB Chain has firmly established itself as a leading community-driven blockchain ecosystem.

Further details on the collaboration are available here.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program. For more, follow BNB Chain on Twitter or start exploring via our Dapp library.

About The University of Zurich Blockchain Center

The University of Zurich Blockchain Center is a leading academic initiative focused on interdisciplinary research and education in the field of blockchain technology. Since its establishment, the center has been a key point of contact between academia, industry, and policymakers, promoting a deep understanding of distributed trust systems.