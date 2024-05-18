Submit Release
OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Processes Over 14 Million Checks: Leading the Way in Secure B2B Payments

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B financial technology company, has processed over 14 million checks, showcasing customer trust in its payment platform. Known for its innovations in the payments space, the platform is dedicated to providing efficient, secure, and user-friendly payment solutions, simplifying financial transactions for businesses and individuals.

The payment SaaS platform streamlines check processing with features like instant check printing from any printer, eliminating the need for pre-printed checks. It also supports electronic checks for easy online payments and offers affordable mail check services in the U.S. and Canada.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, supports various payment options, including RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments, offering transaction flexibility. It allows small and medium businesses to fund payroll by credit card, easing cash flow and providing benefits like credit card rewards and expense write-offs. The cloud-based platform's pay-by-credit card feature lets businesses pay their payees even if the payee doesn't accept cards, with funds received as ACH, wire, check, or virtual card without merchant fees.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, enabling seamless financial management of multiple accounts. It integrates with top payroll and accounting software, simplifying financial management and business payments.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has over 950,000 users and has processed more than $75 billion in transactions. The company continually improves its user-friendly platform to meet global financial needs and offers a mobile app available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Tahir Haneef
Zil Money Corp.
+1 408-222-8012
email us here
