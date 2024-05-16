EU4Youth launches Checkpoint project to create comprehensive support system for Ukrainian veterans

The European Union’s EU4Youth programme has launched an initiative designed to provide Ukrainian veterans with social assistance and help them to overcome post-war syndrome.

The ‘Checkpoint’ project will address the needs of female and male veterans and their families and will be implemented by the NGO ‘Open Lithuanian Foundation’ alongside the ‘Laboratory of Military-Political Research and Reconstruction’.

The initiative will establish a multifaceted support structure. This includes creating a Rehabilitation Space in Zaporizhzhia, combining a Psychological Lagoon, Legal Hub, Centre for Entrepreneurial activities, Child preschool space, Teenage Hub, and a Sports rehabilitation space. Altogether, these spaces will provide a support system for every family member of female and male veterans.

The social services provided will include psychological, legal and job-related consultations, physical rehabilitation, social initiatives, and activities for youth and children.

For example, dedicated sports facilities and activities help veterans regain physical strength and confidence, essential for their mental health and overall recovery.The Virtual Business School will help veterans find their place in the civilian job market and provide resources to start their own businesses.

The initiative is launched by the EU4Youth Phase III Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship programme, funded by the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, and executed by the Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

