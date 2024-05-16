Council of European Energy Regulators conducts training for Eastern Partner countries  on electricity market coupling

On 15 May, a two-day training on electricity market coupling for energy sector representatives from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries started in Lisbon. The training is organised by the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER), as part of the European Union’s ‘EU4Energy Phase II Programme – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries’.

The training aims to strengthen the EaP’s capacities on market coupling, interzonal trading, and regulatory policy, promote regional cooperation between participating countries, and facilitate further communication.

Electricity market coupling offers various opportunities to improve the performance of electricity markets by providing cost-efficient options for trading reserves, increasing competition in the energy market, and ensuring long-term reliability and transparency to attract investments.

Training participants were able to gain insight into the Spain-Portugal Market (MIBEL) coupling. MIBEL connects the electricity markets of Spain and Portugal, enabling cross-border trading and fostering competitive energy prices while promoting renewable energy integration and grid stability. Hosted by the Portuguese Regulatory Authority (ERSE), a member of CEER, the event involves experts and representatives from various stakeholders to facilitate the sharing of experiences.

Funded by the European Union with a total budget of €8.5 million and jointly implemented by CEER, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Community Secretariat (EnCS), the ‘EU4Energy Programme Phase II – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries’ aims to contribute to the development of sound legislative and regulatory frameworks for energy, to support the region’s transition to clean energy and the liberalisation of its energy markets.

The Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) is the voice of Europe’s national energy regulators. Its Members and Observers are the independent statutory bodies responsible for energy regulation in 39 European countries. CEER, based in Brussels, deals with a broad range of energy issues including, retail markets and consumers, distribution networks, smart grids, flexibility, sustainability and international cooperation.

