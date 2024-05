Stainless Steel Price Trend, Historical Chart Analysis, Prices, Index, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ: ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€, ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€, ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ" delivers a comprehensive analysis of stainless steel prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ:

โ€ข ๐—จ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€: 3450 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐—–๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ: 1860 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†: 3146 USD/MT

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ข๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด:

โ€ข ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ต๐—น๐˜† ๐—จ๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ - Annual Subscription

โ€ข ๐—ค๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—น๐˜† ๐—จ๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ - Annual Subscription

โ€ข ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐˜† ๐—จ๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ - Annual Subscription

The study delves into the factors affecting stainless steel price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ- ๐—ค๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ

Stainless steel (flat) refers to a category of steel known for its corrosion resistance, achieved through the addition of chromium and other alloying elements, which form a protective layer on its surface. It involves the process of melting the steel and alloying elements together, then casting the molten steel into a slab or bloom, which is subsequently hot-rolled into flat products of varying thicknesses. The stainless steel market in the fourth quarter of 2023 was characterized by a complex interplay of demand and supply dynamics across major regions, influenced by economic indicators, sector-specific demands, and geopolitical factors. In North America, the initial strong demand from the chemical and automotive sectors, driven by limited upstream material supplies, set a high price trend for stainless steel flat products. The redirection of investments to China to counteract the threat from affordable imports and the fluctuating demand influenced by winter holidays, weather conditions, and policy uncertainties, further shaped the market dynamics.

The global stainless steel market size reached ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฑ.๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿญ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ. By 2032, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿญ.๐Ÿด๐Ÿฌ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฑ.๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿญ% ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market experienced downward pressure on prices due to a combination of anti-dumping duties, shifts in demand, and raw material uncertainties. The Chinese market, in particular, saw a reduction in prices as steelmakers grappled with low iron ore stocks and sought alternatives amidst a predicted growth in steel demand. Despite an increase in nickel supply and the use of recycled materials, reduced consumption, and excess coal supply weighed heavily on the market. The impact of global oversupply, adverse weather conditions, and expanded mining operations, alongside disruptions in Indonesia and strategic moves by major companies like Tsingshan Holding Group, played significant roles in shaping the market landscape. The stabilization of prices in December, despite these challenges, underscores the volatile nature of the market and its sensitivity to global trade and macroeconomic factors.

Europe's stainless steel flat market maintained a stability, with fluctuations influenced by sectoral demand, raw material supply, and policy developments. The initial price increase in the German spot market, driven by demand from the automotive and chemical sectors, faced challenges from reduced raw material supply and concerns over future availability due to the EU Carbon Border Tax and potential export bans. As the quarter progressed, reduced demand from downstream industries and an oversupply situation led to a decline in prices. The end of the quarter saw further price reductions influenced by decreased domestic demand, increased production costs, and the impact of policy changes on sectors like electric vehicles. These factors, combined with strategic industry responses to environmental concerns, highlight the diverse influences on the stainless steel market and the intricate balance between demand, supply, and policy frameworks that define its trajectory.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

โ€ข Stainless Steel Prices

โ€ข Stainless Steel Price Trend

โ€ข Stainless Steel Demand & Supply

โ€ข Stainless Steel Market Analysis

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Type

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Application

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

โ€ข Stainless Steel Price Analysis

โ€ข Stainless Steel Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

โ€ข Stainless Steel News and Recent developments

โ€ข Global Event Analysis

โ€ข List of Key Players

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€:

โ€ข ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

โ€ข ๐—˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

โ€ข ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ: United States and Canada

โ€ข ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

โ€ข ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—˜๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ & ๐—”๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€:

IMARC is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.