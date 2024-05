Petroleum Coke Price Trend, Historical Chart Analysis, Demand, Prices, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ: ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€, ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€, ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ" delivers a comprehensive analysis of petroleum coke prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ:

โ€ข ๐—จ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€: 678 USD/MT (Calcinated Grade)

โ€ข ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ: 347 USD/MT (Calcinated)

โ€ข ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—น: 675 USD/MT (Calcinated Grade)

The study delves into the factors affecting petroleum coke price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ- ๐—ค๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ

The petroleum coke market is primarily driven by its extensive application in various industries, including aluminum, steel, and power generation. As a significant source of affordable energy, petroleum coke is favored for its high carbon and low ash content. The expanding construction and infrastructure sector, particularly in emerging economies, has elevated the demand for aluminum and steel, thereby propelling the use of petroleum coke in metal production. Additionally, the ongoing demand for cost-efficient fuel alternatives in the energy sector has escalated petroleum coke consumption in power plants. The market is also supported by ongoing advancements in coking technology and increased crude oil refining output, which enhances the availability of petroleum coke as a byproduct of oil refining processes. These factors collectively drive the significant growth of the petroleum coke market as industries seek economical and effective solutions to meet energy and material needs.

The global petroleum coke market size reached ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ.๐Ÿฏ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ. ๐—•๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿฑ.๐Ÿฎ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฒ.๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ. In the last quarter, the prices of petroleum coke have been influenced by several pivotal factors. The primary factor has been the fluctuations in crude oil prices, from which petroleum coke is derived. As crude oil prices experienced volatility due to geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties, this directly impacted petroleum coke prices, reflecting the cost of its raw material. The market is also influenced by the operational dynamics of refineries. Seasonal maintenance and unexpected shutdowns in key refining regions have affected the supply levels of petroleum coke, causing price adjustments based on availability constraints.

Furthermore, regulatory changes and environmental policies in major consuming countries have also played a crucial role in shaping petroleum coke prices. As governments implement stricter environmental regulations concerning emissions and pollution control, the demand dynamics for petroleum coke are affected, particularly in industries such as power generation and cement production. These regulations can lead to increased costs for producers and consumers of petroleum coke, who must invest in cleaner technologies or face penalties, thereby influencing market prices. Additionally, the global shipping industry, a significant transporter of bulk commodities like petroleum coke, has seen changes in freight rates and fuel costs, which in turn affect the landed cost of petroleum coke in various markets. These logistical costs, coupled with supply-demand imbalances in regional markets, have contributed to the observed price variations in the last quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the North American petroleum coke market had general stability with no material shortages of note. However, the prior quarter showed a general downward trend, and the state of the market was essentially unchanged. This quarter of 2023 saw stability in the petroleum coke industry in the Asia-Pacific area. Global energy patterns and intricate interactions between economic variables affected the market. Several variables combined to drive up the price of pet coke in Europe during October and November. The rising demand from the downstream building sector and the constricting tonnage supply were crucial. Throughout the fourth quarter, the South American market sentiment was mixed, with November witnessing a monthly decrease.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Prices

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Price Trend

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Demand & Supply

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Market Analysis

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Type

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis by Application

โ€ข Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Price Analysis

โ€ข Petroleum Coke Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

โ€ข Petroleum Coke News and Recent developments

โ€ข Global Event Analysis

โ€ข List of Key Players

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€:

โ€ข ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

โ€ข ๐—˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

โ€ข ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ: United States and Canada

โ€ข ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—”๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

โ€ข ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—˜๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ & ๐—”๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ: The current country list is selective, detailed insights into additional countries can be obtained for clients upon request.

