Petroleum Coke Price Trend, Historical Chart Analysis, Demand, Prices, News 2024 and Forecast

The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of petroleum coke prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 678 USD/MT (Calcinated Grade)

• 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮: 347 USD/MT (Calcinated)

• 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹: 675 USD/MT (Calcinated Grade)

The study delves into the factors affecting petroleum coke price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

The petroleum coke market is primarily driven by its extensive application in various industries, including aluminum, steel, and power generation. As a significant source of affordable energy, petroleum coke is favored for its high carbon and low ash content. The expanding construction and infrastructure sector, particularly in emerging economies, has elevated the demand for aluminum and steel, thereby propelling the use of petroleum coke in metal production. Additionally, the ongoing demand for cost-efficient fuel alternatives in the energy sector has escalated petroleum coke consumption in power plants. The market is also supported by ongoing advancements in coking technology and increased crude oil refining output, which enhances the availability of petroleum coke as a byproduct of oil refining processes. These factors collectively drive the significant growth of the petroleum coke market as industries seek economical and effective solutions to meet energy and material needs.

The global petroleum coke market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟮𝟱.𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟰𝟱.𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟲.𝟱𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the last quarter, the prices of petroleum coke have been influenced by several pivotal factors. The primary factor has been the fluctuations in crude oil prices, from which petroleum coke is derived. As crude oil prices experienced volatility due to geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties, this directly impacted petroleum coke prices, reflecting the cost of its raw material. The market is also influenced by the operational dynamics of refineries. Seasonal maintenance and unexpected shutdowns in key refining regions have affected the supply levels of petroleum coke, causing price adjustments based on availability constraints.

Furthermore, regulatory changes and environmental policies in major consuming countries have also played a crucial role in shaping petroleum coke prices. As governments implement stricter environmental regulations concerning emissions and pollution control, the demand dynamics for petroleum coke are affected, particularly in industries such as power generation and cement production. These regulations can lead to increased costs for producers and consumers of petroleum coke, who must invest in cleaner technologies or face penalties, thereby influencing market prices. Additionally, the global shipping industry, a significant transporter of bulk commodities like petroleum coke, has seen changes in freight rates and fuel costs, which in turn affect the landed cost of petroleum coke in various markets. These logistical costs, coupled with supply-demand imbalances in regional markets, have contributed to the observed price variations in the last quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the North American petroleum coke market had general stability with no material shortages of note. However, the prior quarter showed a general downward trend, and the state of the market was essentially unchanged. This quarter of 2023 saw stability in the petroleum coke industry in the Asia-Pacific area. Global energy patterns and intricate interactions between economic variables affected the market. Several variables combined to drive up the price of pet coke in Europe during October and November. The rising demand from the downstream building sector and the constricting tonnage supply were crucial. Throughout the fourth quarter, the South American market sentiment was mixed, with November witnessing a monthly decrease.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

