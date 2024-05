Methanol Prices, Historical Chart Analysis, Price Trend, Index, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ : ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€, ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€, ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ" delivers a comprehensive analysis of Methanol prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ:

โ€ข ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—”: $570 /MT (Methanol DEL)

โ€ข ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ: $314 /MT (Methanol CFR)

โ€ข ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€: $333 /MT (Methanol FD)

โ€ข ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ถ ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—ฎ: $222 /MT

The study delves into the factors affecting methanol price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ- ๐—ค๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ

The global methanol market is primarily driven by its increasing use across diverse industries, particularly in the production of formaldehyde and other derivatives such as formic acid, which are essential components in various manufacturing processes. Methanol serves as a vital raw material in the construction, automotive, and furniture industries, where formaldehyde-based resins are extensively utilized. Moreover, the demand for biofuels, notably biodiesel where methanol acts as a key feedstock, significantly influences market dynamics. This, coupled with the growing emphasis on renewable sources and the adoption of cleaner fuels to mitigate environmental impacts, is boosting methanol consumption. Technological advancements in the production processes to enhance efficiency and reduce costs have also propelled the market forward. Additionally, regional economic policies and investment in infrastructure development play crucial roles in shaping the demand for methanol, thus driving the market.

The global calcium carbonate market size reached ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿณ.๐Ÿฑ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ. ๐—•๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐—จ๐—ฆ$ ๐Ÿณ๐Ÿด ๐—•๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฑ.๐Ÿณ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ. In North America, methanol prices during the first quarter of 2024 were predominantly driven by an increased demand and a series of production disruptions. The delay in the commencement of Methanex Corporation's new plant in Louisiana curtailed expectations for an abundant supply, particularly affecting exports to major markets like South Korea and China. This reduction in anticipated supply levels, coupled with robust spot market purchases, pushed prices upward. Additionally, the market faced several operational shutdowns due to weather-related issues at facilities such as Praxair in Louisiana and LyondellBasell Industries in Texas, which temporarily constrained supply further and supported the price increase despite a stable demand from the downstream derivative market.

The Asia Pacific region saw a complex interplay of factors affecting methanol prices in Q1 2024. Limited supply due to multiple plant shutdowns across the region, including force majeure events in China and Malaysia, played a critical role. This scarcity was somewhat offset by moderate demand levels, though strong trading fundamentals in countries like South Korea exerted upward pressure on prices. Additionally, currency fluctuations contributed to the overall price volatility. The constrained supply, coupled with steady demand from the downstream markets, resulted in a net increase in methanol prices, evidenced by a 7% rise in the Methanol CFR Busan price in South Korea by the quarter's end.

In Europe, methanol prices were significantly influenced by sluggish demand from key downstream sectors such as the formaldehyde and MTBE industries, particularly in France where Methanol FD Le Havre prices dropped by 39%. High inventory levels and a weak trading environment further exacerbated the decline in prices. Despite sufficient product availability, the lack of robust purchasing activity kept the prices low. The overall market conditions remained subdued with an adequate supply but limited demand, reflecting the broader economic challenges and industry-specific demand trends within the region.

The MEA region, particularly Saudi Arabia, experienced notable fluctuations in methanol prices due to several impactful factors. A pronounced supply crunch, exacerbated by increased production costs, significantly influenced the pricing dynamics. High demand from downstream markets, such as those producing formic acid and formaldehyde, added to the upward pressure on prices. Market sentiment and broader economic conditions within the region also played critical roles in shaping the methanol pricing landscape.

