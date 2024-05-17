Falcon Realty Partners Sets Sights on ICSC Las Vegas 2024
Join Managing Partner Alex Deitch as Falcon Realty showcases its leadership in shaping the future of retail real estate
We are excited to participate once again in ICSC Las Vegas, a pivotal event for industry leaders looking to forge new partnerships and explore innovative solutions.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Realty Partners, a leading name in commercial real estate, is thrilled to announce its participation in the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Las Vegas event, set to take place from May 19-21, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Managing Partner Alex Deitch will represent the company, bringing over two decades of industry expertise to the premier gathering of retail real estate professionals.
ICSC Las Vegas serves as a cornerstone event for the marketplaces industry, drawing thousands of attendees from across the globe, including exhibitors, retailers, developers, and brokers. This event is renowned for its role in shaping the future of retail spaces and communities, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal-making, and insight-sharing.
"We are excited to participate once again in ICSC Las Vegas, a pivotal event for industry leaders looking to forge new partnerships and explore innovative solutions," said Alex Deitch, Managing Partner at Falcon Realty Partners. "This conference is a fantastic platform for us to connect with peers, discuss emerging trends, and pursue growth opportunities that help shape vibrant marketplaces."
Since founding Falcon Realty Partners in 2016, Alex Deitch has leveraged his extensive network and deep understanding of the commercial real estate sector to position Falcon as a significant player in the national market. Under his leadership, Falcon has developed and acquired hundreds of properties across the United States, specializing in retail franchise concepts and strategic investments.
A graduate of Clemson University and a long-standing member of ICSC for over 20 years, Deitch's commitment to the industry and his innovative approach to business are well-recognized among his peers. "ICSC Las Vegas is more than just an event; it's a confluence of ideas and ambitions. Every year, it offers fresh perspectives that are essential for staying ahead in this dynamic industry," added Deitch.
ICSC, established in 1957, has been at the forefront of promoting the marketplaces industry, providing its 68,000 members in over 100 countries with essential data, industry insights, and networking opportunities. The ICSC Las Vegas event epitomizes the organization's commitment to industry advancement by bringing together the brightest minds in commercial real estate.
Attendees of ICSC Las Vegas 2024 can look forward to engaging with Alex Deitch and Falcon Realty Partners as they discuss their latest projects and investment opportunities. The event promises a comprehensive agenda with sessions on the latest trends and challenges facing the retail real estate market, featuring speakers and panelists who are experts in their fields. The team at Falcon Realty Partners is enthusiastic about connecting with others who share their vision for innovation and sustainability in retail developments. Their participation in ICSC Las Vegas highlights their commitment to being at the forefront of the commercial real estate industry.
For more information about Falcon Realty Partners and their participation in ICSC Las Vegas, please contact Alex Deitch at or visit www.falconrealtypartners.com.
About Falcon Realty Partners
Founded by Alex Deitch in 2016, Falcon Realty Partners has rapidly become one of the most active investors in the United States commercial real estate market. With a focus on developing and operating retail franchise concepts, Falcon oversees all aspects of its operations, driving growth through strategic investments and acquisitions. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Falcon Realty Partners continues to expand its footprint across the country, embodying innovation and excellence in every project they undertake.
About ICSC
ICSC serves as the global trade association of the marketplaces industry. With over 68,000 members in more than 100 countries, it is committed to promoting and supporting the spaces where people shop, dine, work, play, and gather. ICSC champions the role of retail spaces as foundational components of communities and economies and facilitates the advancement of its members through events like ICSC Las Vegas.
For further information, visit falconrealtypartners.com.
