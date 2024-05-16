Sweet Valley Ranch Unveils Dinosaur World Season 4: A Journey Back In Time
Sweet Valley Ranch's Dinosaur World returns for a 4th season! Explore a 1/4-mile Dinosaur Trail, Ice Age Cave, and Land of Enchantment. Adventure Awaits!
Anita Surgeon proudly reflects on the growth of Dinosaur World, from a modest collection of 25 animatronic dinosaurs and creatures in 2021 to an impressive array of over 75 in 2024.”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Valley Ranch is excited to announce the return of the much-awaited Dinosaur World for its fourth thrilling season. This year, we are offering a unique prehistoric adventure, showcasing a Fossil Museum, an Ice Age cave, and a sprawling 1/4-mile Dinosaur Trail nestled in the verdant woods behind Sweet Valley Ranch. With a collection of over 75 dinosaurs and creatures, guests will be transported back in time. Opening on June 1st and available every Saturday till August 3rd from 10 AM to 6:00 PM, tickets are priced at $20 for adults, $12 for children (ages 3-12), with children under 2 admitted free. Conveniently located off Highway 95 (exit 49) in Fayetteville, NC.
Anita Surgeon proudly reflects on the growth of Dinosaur World, from a modest collection of 25 animatronic dinosaurs and creatures in 2021 to an impressive array of over 75 in 2024. The aim is to introduce new experiences annually. Fred Surgeon, highlighting the attraction's success, shares, "With over 150,000 visitors from North Carolina and beyond since 2021, we are proud to be the largest permanent Dinosaur Attraction in both North and South Carolina." The attraction is situated on a 300-acre farm, home to 350 animals from five continents.
What’s New in 2024:**
- **The Land of Enchantment:** A 1,500 square foot exhibit showcasing gigantic insects and fantastical creatures.
- **Nighttime Experience:** Saturdays from 8 PM to 11 PM, featuring over 40 illuminated displays for an intense, all-age-appropriate adventure.
General admission includes access to the 300-acre farm, interaction with over 350 animals, inflatables, a Fossil Dig, Tiny’s Outdoor Game Court, and more. Add-on adventures for an additional fee include a Go-Kart Nature Trail Ride, Hills & Thrills ATV Adventure tours, dinosaur rides for kids, fishing, train rides, and more. Fred emphasizes the importance of the covered wagon farm tour for a comprehensive ranch experience.
Anita Surgeon envisions a visit to Sweet Valley Ranch as an opportunity for guests to spend 4 to 6 hours exploring, engaging, and enjoying an array of dining options from the farm's two food trailers. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, supporting local nonprofits. This program has raised over $200,000 for local charities in Cumberland County and surrounding areas. There is also a Boutique Gift Shop Trailer that offers a wide variety of souvenirs for all ages.
With a steadfast commitment to world-class customer service, Fred and Anita Surgeon are often on-site to greet guests and ensure a memorable experience. "We're blessed to share our farm and contribute to the community and beyond," they shared.
To learn more about Sweet Valley Ranch's Dinosaur World, including ticket purchases, event planning, and work opportunities, visit their website:
