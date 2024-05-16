When The Call Hits Home: New Podcast Release

Submit Release
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast, When The Call Hits Home, is launching to provide support and resources for first responders and their families. Hosted by Dr. Ashlee Gethner & Jennifer Woosley, children of first responders, the podcast will explore this often-overlooked population's unique challenges and experiences.

"This podcast emphasizes a space for children of first responders to share their stories, learn coping mechanisms, and connect with others who understand what it's like to have a parent who puts their life on the line every day." - Dr. Ashlee Gethner

Each episode will feature interviews with first responder children, first responders, and mental health professionals who specialize in working with the first responder community. The podcast will also provide practical tools and techniques for managing emotions, processing difficult situations, and building resilience.

When The Call Hits Home aims to build a strong community of support for first responders and their families, the podcast will offer a platform for them to connect with others who share their experiences, learn from each other, and find strength in knowing they are not alone.

Key topics covered in the podcast will include:
The impact of trauma and stress on children of first responders
Coping mechanisms for dealing with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges
Building resilience and self-esteem
Communicating effectively with parents who are first responders
Navigating the unique challenges of adolescence and adulthood
Building a support network

Dr. Ashlee Gethner and Jennifer Woosley are passionate about using their own experiences as children of first responders to help others. They believe that When The Call Hits Home will be a valuable resource for all first responders and their children.

Dr. Ashlee Gethner & Jennifer Woosley are available for interviews to discuss the podcast and its goals.

About When The Call Hits Home

When The Call Hits Home is a podcast dedicated to supporting first responders and their families. The podcast provides resources, tools, and a community of support to help children of first responders cope with their unique challenges.

Daniel Gethner
Training Velocity LLC
contact@whenthecallhitshome.com
