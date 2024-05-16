Jay Tabb, Former FBI Senior Executive, to Lead ARYA as President
Tabb Brings over Three Decades of Law Enforcement, Military, and Private Sector Experience Leading Enterprise Risk Management
I am so impressed with ARYA’s enterprise communication platform and its ability to enhance organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced communications.”LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARYA, the technology company specializing in integrated enterprise communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Tabb as its President. Mr. Tabb will lead the company in becoming the dominant business to provide much needed integrated enterprise communications solutions for global clients.
ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform designed to provide a common communication architecture for public/private sector integration and specializes in business resilience, business continuity, and crisis communications.
ARYA has brought together a seasoned team of global experts – senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement, and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, to help improve society, and reduce crime in communities.
Mr. Tabb has extensive experience leading strategic programs, overseeing large budgets, and managing global enterprise risk. He brings a wealth of leadership experience and expertise in both the public and private sectors to the role. Tabb is a former FBI Special Agent and U.S. Marine veteran with over three decades of law enforcement, security, and military experience managing and mitigating organizational risk. As a former Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's National Security Branch, he led a global workforce of 10,000+ personnel encompassing half of the organizational risk in the FBI.
“I am so impressed with ARYA’s enterprise communication platform and its ability to enhance organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced communications, and I believe that ARYA can be successfully developed and expanded into wide ranging sectors globally, ultimately making our communities safer, “said Jay Tabb, ARYA President.
Prior to joining ARYA, Mr. Tabb spent two and half years as an Executive Vice President for strategic growth at a rapidly growing AI company called Striveworks, a Machine Learning Operations company (MLOps) specializing in bespoke, operational AI solutions for public and private sector clients. Prior to Striveworks, Mr. Tabb was the Senior Vice President of the Global Security Division at Crisis Response Company, where he provided domestic and international security solutions for government and commercial clients.
“We are pleased to have Jay Tabb lead our team as President. He has the perfect balance of executive leadership experience and proven success throughout the private and public sectors, and we anticipate that Jay will propel the success of ARYA’s integrated enterprise communications platform worldwide,” said Robert Wilson, ARYA’s CEO.
About Jay Tabb
Jay Tabb is a former FBI Special Agent and U.S. Marine veteran with three and a half decades of private sector, law enforcement, security, and military experience managing and mitigating organizational risk. Mr. Tabb served nearly twenty-three years in the FBI, culminating as the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's National Security Branch where he oversaw the entire FBI portfolio in the defense of the homeland from foreign adversaries.
Throughout his career he held a variety of positions, including service as an operator on the FBI’s elite counterterrorism unit, the Hostage Rescue Team (HRT), leadership of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) in Washington DC, Commander of the HRT, Deputy Assistant Director in charge of counterterrorism operations for the FBI, and Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for the FBI in Washington State.
Mr. Tabb was awarded the FBI Medal of Valor and two FBI Stars for heroism and injuries sustained in two separate direct adversarial incidents during sensitive operations. Mr. Tabb is also a recipient of the U.S. Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service for his leadership during a global counterterrorism investigation, and the Exceptional Service Medal from the Director of National Intelligence for leadership in a sensitive national security matter. Mr. Tabb’s military service began in 1989 and included over seven years an infantry officer in the U.S Marine Corps, including combat operations in the Middle East.
About ARYA
ARYA is a new world of integrated enterprise communications enabled by the latest in AI and quantum technologies to provide organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced daily and crisis communications through its integrated communication architecture.
ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform to protect people, assets, and intellectual property, getting the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.
ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, to help improve society and reduce crime in communities.
ARYA’s groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.
ARYA Gives back to the communities in which it operates through its nonprofit partnership.
For more information, visit: https://www.ARYA.Earth/.
