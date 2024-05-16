Maniology Hosts Monthly Nail Art Challenge: Calling All Nail Art Enthusiasts

Maniology offers a wide range of nail stamping plates and polishes that make it easy to create DIY designs. Need to satisfy your cravings? These chocolate-adorned nails are just one example of Maniology’s many nail plate designs.

Maniology, the leading nail art stamping company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Monthly Maniology Challenge.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maniology, the leading nail art stamping company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Monthly Maniology Challenge. This exciting event invites nail stampers from around the globe to showcase their creativity and skills by participating in themed nail art challenges each month. This month, nail stampers are invited to participate in a themed nail art challenge, "Mermaids Around the World," celebrating cultural diversity and creativity in nail artistry.

With a wide range of stamping plates, polishes, and accessories, Maniology empowers individuals to express their style and personality through nail art. The Monthly Maniology Challenge aims to inspire creativity and promote self-expression through art with intention. By fostering a vibrant community of creative artists, Maniology seeks to create an inclusive space where individuals can explore their artistic talents and connect with like-minded individuals.

Each month, participants are presented with a theme to explore and interpret through their nail art creations. From mystical mistletoe manicures to creepy crawly Halloween nails, the possibilities are endless. The themes are carefully curated to encourage diversity, creativity, and self-expression. For example, the current challenge theme is "Mermaids Around the World." This month’s challenge invites participants to create mermaid-inspired manicures that celebrate cultural diversity and showcase aquatic beauty. It runs until May 15, 2024, and a new challenge will be unveiled on June 1, 2024, for those who miss this month’s submission deadline.

The submission process for the Monthly Maniology Challenge is straightforward. Participants must submit their entries through the Monthly Maniology Challenge webpage. Maniology's internal team will evaluate submissions and pick those that best embody the theme and demonstrate exceptional creativity. The top three finalists will be featured on Maniology's Instagram page, where the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite designs through likes and comments.

The prizes for the top three finalists include a $50 Maniology Gift Card for the first-place winner, a $30 Maniology Gift Card for the second-place winner, and a $20 Maniology Gift Card for the third-place winner. Five runner-up winners will also be selected to receive a Maniology Nail Stamping Starter Kit.

To help participants create award-winning manicures, Maniology encourages entrants to emphasize the chosen theme in their designs, make their manicures meaningful by sharing their inspiration, and ensure good lighting for photos or videos.

Nail art veterans, enthusiasts, and newbies alike are encouraged to visit Maniology’s website for more details and to submit their entries for this month’s "Mermaids Around the World" challenge.

🧚‍♀️ Enchanting FAIRYCORE Nail Art for Spring 2024! | 1-Minute Maniology