Washington State Custom Apparel and Branded Merchandise Company, Logo Unlimited, Expands Services and Facility Footprint

Combining onsite creative services, unparalleled decorating technology, product sourcing, and logistics support, Logo Unlimited is a trusted partner businesses can count on”
— Artem Ionitsa
WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logo Unlimited https://logounlimited.com, founded in 2014, has grown from a small shop in Kirkland, WA, to a premier custom apparel and branding company serving businesses worldwide. Now operating with two warehouses and a corporate office in Woodinville, Washington, the business comprises of skilled teams focused on delivering high-quality branded apparel, gear, and merchandise.

Artem Ionitsa, the Owner and Operator, emphasizes the company's evolution: "We aim to be the go-to choice for businesses, sports franchises, schools, and boutique apparel companies nationwide. We are no longer the mom-and-pop embroidery shop, but a several groups of highly skilled team members supporting brands like Amazon, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Ride Snowboards."

Logo Unlimited offers an extensive range of services and collaborates with a wide network of suppliers to ensure an exceptional branding experience. From pens, water bottles, and portfolios to the cut and sew custom hooded sweatshirts and jackets, they aim to please.

All decoration services are completed in house and include a diverse decoration techniques such:

• Embroidery
• Laser Etching
• Screen Printing
• Dye Sublimation
• Heat Transfer
Laser Engraving
• Distressed Applique
• Chenille Applique
Embossing and Debossing
• Multi Media

Each facility consists of the most advanced equipment to ensure the highest quality standards. Whether it's for vessels, fields, tradeshows, or boardrooms, Logo Unlimited is committed to meeting clients' branding needs.

"Combining onsite creative services, unparalleled decorating technology, product sourcing, and logistics support, Logo Unlimited is a trusted partner businesses can count on," says Ionitsa.

About Logo Unlimited
We are a branded merchandise solutions company creating products as unique as your brand. Think of us as an extension of your marketing team. We dive into your business needs and deliver the best possible product solution. We are an industry-leading, custom apparel company. We are in the business of making you and your business look amazing.

artem ionitsa
Logo Unlimited
+1 425-896-8412
