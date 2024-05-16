Presentria Signs Pledge to Respect Student Data Privacy
Company signs K-12 school service providers pledge to safeguard student informationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presentria, the innovator behind Canada’s leading experiential place-based online learning platform, has officially endorsed the Student Privacy Pledge, established by the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) and the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). The pledge, devised by FPF and SIIA, aims to safeguard student privacy throughout the collection, maintenance, and utilization of personal information. Presently, the roster of signatories exceeds 450 EdTech companies, including prominent names such as Apple, Blackboard, D2L, McGraw Hill, Moodle, and Scholastic.
Being accepted into this esteemed community holds paramount importance for the Toronto-based EdTech company, as it recognizes student privacy as a critical concern requiring meticulous handling. Dr. Ken Kwong-Kay Wong, Co-Founder of Presentria, expressed enthusiasm about the company's official endorsement of the Student Privacy Pledge, stating, “Ensuring the safety and security of every user of Presentria has always been fundamental to our core values. By becoming a signatory of the Pledge, we aim to better inform our customers, school boards, and the wider public about our unwavering commitment to safeguarding student privacy.”
The pledge solidifies Presentria's undertaking to abstain from selling personal information to third parties, refraining from utilizing data for targeted advertisements directed at students, and limiting data collection to what is strictly necessary for educational purposes. Furthermore, as an education technology service provider, Presentria pledges transparency regarding the collection and utilization of student data, and assures not to alter privacy policies without prior notice and choice.
Presentria has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 10 Student Engagement Solutions Providers in 2024 by Education Technology Insights. The company is dedicated to realizing inclusive teaching and learning experiences through cutting-edge mobile and experiential learning technologies. Its flagship product, Presentria GO, leads the way in Canada's experiential place-based online learning tools, empowering educators to expand learning beyond traditional classroom settings. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Website: www.presentria.ca
