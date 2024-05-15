The Venture Build (TVB) launches TVB Access to Accelerate Market Reach for B2B SaaS businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Venture Build (TVB), a leading operator venture capital company, today announced the launch of TVB Access, a groundbreaking program designed to propel market access and growth for businesses with innovative products in collaboration and powered by Channlworks, a cutting-edge Alliance Intelligence Platform. TVB Access aims to bridge the gap between ambitious companies and their potential customers, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for scale and success.
In today's fast-paced landscape, businesses with transformative solutions often face significant hurdles in gaining traction and achieving widespread adoption. TVB Access addresses this challenge head-on, providing a channel and alliances-as-a-service, unparalleled market reach and streamlined expansion pathways.
"At TVB, we understand that innovation alone is not enough," said Harshal Shah, Founder and CEO of TVB. "To truly thrive, businesses need the right support to scale their offerings and reach the right audience. With TVB Access, we're removing barriers and empowering companies to focus on what they do best – driving innovation – while we handle the complexities of market access and channel partnerships."
"We're excited to join forces with TVB and contribute Channlworks strengths to this pioneering program, enabling businesses to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities across new geographies and ecosystems.", said Anuj Joshi, Founder and CEO of Channlworks.
Through this strategic partnership, TVB and Channlworks are poised to redefine the market access landscape, leveraging TVB's industry expertise and Channlworks' capabilities around Channel discovery and Channel Management.
Businesses gain access to custom channel partnership solutions, including channel discovery, ensuring optimal alignment with their unique growth objectives. TVB's extensive network and industry connections open doors to a broader audience and potential enterprise partners, accelerating market penetration. TVB Access simplifies the complex process of accessing System Integrators (SIs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enabling smaller innovative product companies to reach enterprise customers faster. By fostering collaboration between ambitious businesses, System Integrators, and enterprises, TVB Access cultivates an environment of innovation and shared success.
The launch of TVB Access represents a significant milestone in TVB's commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to unlock their full potential.
For more information about TVB Access and how it can benefit your business, visit www.theventurebuild.com
