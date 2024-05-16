eATLAS Reveals Trophy for “CHIstory” – 3rd Annual Chicago Scavenger Hunt May 31 – June 2, 2024
Prizes Totaling $5,000 for Winning Teams including Best Team Name, Costume, Spirit and Social Media Influencer Award
(We) discovered there are skilled scavenger hunt players out there too, so we decided to add a trophy prize this year and make it worthy of display.”CHICAGO, IL, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eATLAS app for self-guided “Adventures To Go” in cities across the U.S., has revealed the trophy for its upcoming flagship event: The 3rd Annual Chicago Scavenger Hunt, which will take place May 31—June 2, 2024.
In addition to each member of the winning "ScavSquad" taking home $500 (up to $2,500 for a team of 5), the team will be presented with a custom 13” x 13” 3D trophy that depicts nearly two square miles of downtown Chicago’s landscape—including its architecture, roadways, and waterways—in astonishingly accurate and up-to-date detail, unveiled this week at the Chicago Hospitality and Tourism Summit at Navy Pier. Created by Etsy shop, Micropolitan, the trophy/terrain map art is suitable for hanging and will be a fitting reminder of the winner’s triumph.
The theme for this year’s ScavHunt is CHIstory (pronounced “SHY-story”). Home to innovators and inventions, the history of Chicago is the history of the future. From its incorporation in 1837 through its emergence at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition to today’s status as one of the world’s great cities, Chicago has seen it all. The contest will take players through the Loop, River North and West Loop—the area represented in the trophy—to the locations of landmarks that have been etched into the city’s fabric.
Each stop in the CHIstory scavenger hunt will require players to draw upon their knowledge of all things Chicago, including history, inventions, architecture, sports, food and music. For example, in last year’s movie-themed ScavHunt, players were asked to find where Capone held an impromptu press conference in The Untouchables and take a photo under the famous Tiffany dome. Prizes also await upon completion of select objectives where players can collect offers and discounts from local businesses like coffee shops and bookstores.
Additional prizes will be given to ScavSquads with the best costumes, have the craziest ScavSquad name, show off the best ScavSquad spirit, and share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #CHIstory and #chiscavhunt.
This is the third year eATLAS has held the Chicago ScavHunt and the two previous competitions have been won by team Chan Plan, who told eATLAS, they “intend to three-peat.” Participating ScavSquads of 1 to 5 players can register now through June 2 via eATLAS’ “CHistoryScavHunt” link. All teams are invited to form a team and review the full list of rules and regulations before trying to outscav the competition.
“Through the experience of curating and creating Adventures over the last several years, we’ve really become the experts at scavenger hunts and have learned there are some skilled scavenger hunt players out there too, so we decided to add the trophy prize this year and make it worthy of display.” — eATLAS President Jon Matuzak.
eATLAS-Adventures To Go hosts app-guided tours and scavenger hunts in cities, parks, public and private spaces around the world. The eATLAS app guides players on Adventures that include multiple points of interest presented by a mix of video, photos, audio clips, geocoordinates, maps, and informative text. Participants are entertained and informed as they progress through “stops” to see and learn something new in an engaging way. The experience is further gamified by objectives that might challenge a player to take a photo, answer a question or confirm their location and photos can be shared via social media. eATLAS partners include CVBs, museums, entertainment centers, parks and companies like Marriott, Match.com and Navy Pier. Anyone is invited to create and launch their own Adventure via the easy-to-use eATLAS “Build Adventures” platform. eATLAS is available for download through the Apple App and Google Play stores.
