New Hope Arts Center Announces "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" Exhibition Opening June 29th
Over the past twenty years, the New Hope Arts Center, based within a 200-year-old converted mill, has been showcasing contemporary artists locally, throughout the region, and nationally.
Rita Gekht, the curator for the New Hope Arts Center’s upcoming “Structures and Constructions in Fiber” exhibition.
The upcoming exhibit offers an opportunity to explore a fresh perspective on fiber arts as the dimensional medium evolves within the current arts landscape
This is a platform for artists to celebrate the renewed interest in fiber arts as an integral part of cultural evolution in the way fiber art is perceived.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipation is building as the New Hope Arts Center prepares to open its doors for the eagerly awaited exhibition "Structures and Constructions in Fiber," curated by acclaimed weaver and fiber artist Rita Ghekt. Set to transform perceptions of fiber arts, this unique showcase promises to be a highlight in the region's vibrant cultural calendar, drawing visitors and arts enthusiasts from across the tristate region. Opening on June 29, 2024, and on view through August 18, 2024, the exhibition is hosted in the center's main gallery, a historically rich 200-year-old converted mill. This unique venue, with its deep history and innovative spirit, provides the perfect backdrop for the avant-garde reimagining of fiber arts to be showcased in the exhibition. Opening reception, featured artists and related programming details soon TBA.
— Rita Romanova Gekht
Curator Rita Gekht has brought together a diverse collection of artworks that redefine fiber materials, challenging artists to explore the theme of 'Structures and Constructions in Fiber.' "This exhibition is not only a display of creativity but also a platform for artists to celebrate the renewed interest in fiber arts as an integral part of cultural evolution in the way fiber art is perceived. We're excited to witness this highly adaptable medium's fresh and bold interpretations," said Gekht.
The exhibit promises a refreshing perspective on fiber arts, highlighting its dynamic and evolving nature. It serves as a testament to the creativity and innovation that fiber artists bring to the contemporary art scene. Visitors can expect to see an array of compelling pieces that challenge the conventional uses of fiber, showcasing the breadth and versatility of this often under-appreciated medium.
The "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" exhibition is supported by a grant from Visit Bucks County's Tourism Grant Program and individual sponsors Roger Thomas, Ricki Fisher, and Larry Keller, ensuring a broad reach and engagement within and beyond the tristate area.
The New Hope Arts Center invites everyone, from seasoned art critics to casual enthusiasts and families, to explore this extraordinary exhibition. It is an opportunity not only to appreciate the artists' aesthetic and technical achievements but also to experience the powerful narratives and emotional depths woven into their works. New Hope Arts prides itself on presenting top-notch exhibitions to the region and its exhibits are always FREE to the public. For further information, please contact New Hope Arts at info@newhopearts.org or visit the New Hope Arts Center at 2 Stockton Ave, New Hope, PA 18938.
About Artist/Curator, Rita Romanova Gekht:
Rita was first introduced to tapestry weaving while attending NYU and pursuing her computer science degree, when she took an elective class taught by contemporary fiber artist Michelle Lester. This exposure to fiber art changed her life. From there, Rita continued her art education at Parsons School of Design, The School of Visual Arts, The New School and The Art Students League of New York. She became the studio manager of The Michelle Lester Studio and supervised most of the tapestry projects that the studio produced.
During the 80’s and 90’s, Rita wove several tapestries that were exhibited, collected and commissioned throughout the United States and appeared in numerous galleries and exhibition spaces. After relocating form NYC to New Hope, PA Rita opened her first studio in Frenchtown, NJ in 2015. Simultaneously, Gekht became involved with the New Hope Arts Center, first as an exhibiting artist and later as a curator of exhibitions. In 2017 she moved her studio Rita’s Dream Weaving Studio to 45 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ where she continues to create, teach and share her expertise in textile restorations to the present day. Gekht’s work can be viewed at: https://www.ritasdreamstudio.com/
About New Hope Arts:
Founded in 2002, New Hope Arts is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to fostering creativity, community engagement, and cultural enrichment. Through exhibitions, events, and educational programs, New Hope Arts aims to celebrate and promote the diverse talents of artists while providing a vibrant space for artistic expression and appreciation. New Hope Arts is located at 2 Stockton Avenue, New Hope, PA. For more information: www.NewHopeArts.org 215-862-9606.
About the Village of New Hope, PA:
Nestled along the picturesque Delaware River, New Hope, Pennsylvania, is a vibrant arts, culture, and history hub. Known for its scenic charm and located just over an hour from both New York City and Philadelphia, New Hope offers an eclectic array of shopping, riverside dining, and cultural attractions. The town's rich heritage dates back over 200 years, to when it was established initially as Coryell's Ferry. The 60-mile canal that cuts through downtown New Hope is central to its historical narrative. It features four original locks and the meticulously restored Locktender's House, illustrating the town's pivotal role in regional commerce and transportation. Visitors can delve into this storied past through walking tours offered by the New Hope Historical Society, including a visit to the Parry Mansion, erected in 1784 by town founder Benjamin Parry. A cornerstone of New Hope's cultural landscape is the Bucks County Playhouse. Constructed in the early 20th century, this iconic theater has seen performances by illustrious figures such as Grace Kelly and Dick Van Dyke, contributing to the town's reputation as a cradle of American theater.
Today, New Hope thrives as a culinary destination, with top-notch chefs introducing a palette of global flavors. This small town, rich in history and artistic spirit, is a testament to the enduring appeal of American cultural heritage, drawing visitors and residents to its charming and vibrant streets.
