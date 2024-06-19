Holidaily Brewing Company Partners with Triple G Ventures to Accelerate Expansion
Partnership Focused on Strategic Initiatives, Market Analysis, Partnerships and Corporate Development
Teaming up with Triple G Ventures comes at a pivotal time for us. Their award-winning approach to business acceleration is exactly what we need to take Holidaily to the next level.”FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures, a distinguished business growth accelerator and consultancy firm, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Holidaily Brewing Company, a dedicated gluten-free brewery. This collaboration aims to support Holidaily Brewing Company in accelerating company growth and expansion plans.
— Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing Company
Triple G Ventures, known for its robust track record of empowering startups and mid-market companies to achieve profitable futures, will leverage its expertise to enhance Holidaily Brewing Company’s market position and financial strength. This partnership is poised to unlock new opportunities and streamline efforts towards becoming more investable and scalable.
Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing Company, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Teaming up with Triple G Ventures comes at a pivotal time for us. Their award-winning approach to business acceleration is exactly what we need to take Holidaily to the next level. We are excited to leverage their insights and expertise as we continue to innovate and lead in the gluten-free brewing industry.”
Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO of Triple G Ventures, also commented on the collaboration: "We are delighted to partner with Holidaily Brewing Company. Holidaily taps into the growing demand for gluten-free products (~30% of US adults currently seeking gluten-free options) and specialty craft beers. Holidaily’s first-mover advantage, strong brand equity, and limited competition make this an incredibly compelling opportunity."
The partnership will focus on strategic initiatives, including market analysis, investor relations, and operational optimizations to ensure that Holidaily Brewing Company not only meets but exceeds its growth objectives.
About Triple G Ventures
Triple G Ventures is a business growth accelerator and consultancy, honored as a 3X Stevie-award winner. Specializing in helping founders, startups, and mid-market companies achieve their most profitable future, Triple G Ventures is a catalyst for innovative market leaders.
About Holidaily Brewing Company
Holidaily Brewing Company is America’s premier gluten-free brewery, committed to crafting delicious, safe, and quality gluten-free beers. With a focus on health and sustainability, Holidaily offers a range of beers that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions.
