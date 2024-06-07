A Thousand Pansies Project Announces Collaboration with Bay Area Artists to Release Original Song
Artists (L-R) Julie Wolf, Katie Cash, Vicki Randle, and Nino Moschella show off Pansy Tattoos. The team collaborated with A Thousand Pansies project to produce a new song, "Already Home."
Tattoo Project Raised over $77k, Expanded Internationally with 20 artists across US & Canada, and Tattoos Over 166 Pansies in Support of Trans CommunitiesOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Thousand Pansies, the transformative project initiated by nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi, is announcing a collaboration with Bay Area music artists to release an original song titled "Already Home." The song will be available on June 7, just in time to celebrate PRIDE month! All proceeds from song downloads on that day go directly to the organization as per part of Bandcamp’s First Friday offer.
The collaboration comes just in time to celebrate significant milestones in A Thousand Pansies’ mission to support and celebrate the trans and nonbinary communities. The project recently surpassed $77,000 raised for The Knights and Orchids Society and has expanded its reach across the US & Canada with nearly 20 tattoo artists who have tattooed over 166 pansies to date. A Thousand Pansies has collaborated with renowned artists whose diverse backgrounds enrich the project's message of solidarity and inclusivity:
- Vicki Randle: A seasoned musician whose illustrious career spans over four decades, Vicki Randle's soulful contributions to "Already Home" encapsulate the essence of resilience and unity.
- Dillbilly: Hailing from rural roots near the Ohio River, Dillbilly brings heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring melodies to the song, echoing themes of authenticity and self-discovery.
- Katie Cash: A stalwart of the Bay Area's rock scene for over 25 years, Katie Cash infuses "Already Home" with raw energy and passion, reflecting her unwavering commitment to LGBTQ+ empowerment.
- Nino Moschella: With a rich musical background spanning multiple genres, Nino Moschella's production expertise elevates "Already Home" to a new level, capturing the spirit of resilience and hope.
- Julie Wolf: A multifaceted musician and mentor, Julie Wolf's artistic vision and piano prowess add depth and texture to "Already Home," embodying the project's ethos of community and collaboration.
The song will be available to download for $1 via Bandcamp on the 7th and then Spotify and Apple Music shortly after. All proceeds will benefit the A Thousand Pansies project. The song will be found at https://athousandpansies.bandcamp.com/follow_me.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Cedre Csillagi shared, "The creation of 'Already Home' is a testament to the power of art to amplify marginalized voices and foster connection. Each artist brings a unique perspective to the song, enriching its message of love, resilience, and belonging."
In addition to the musical collaboration, A Thousand Pansies continues its mission of solidarity and support through the creation of custom pansy tattoos. Despite being fully booked until 2025, Cedre has committed to carving out time monthly to accommodate clients receiving pansy tattoos.
The choice of the pansy as the symbol for this initiative carries historical significance, reclaiming a once-derogatory term and transforming it into a beacon of resilience and defiance against discrimination. A Thousand Pansies pays homage to movements like The Pansy Project, planting pansies at sites of homophobic violence, and the legacy of the "Pansy Craze" that provided a space for queer expression in the early 20th century.
The Knights and Orchids Society (TKOS), based in Selma, Alabama, has been selected as the first recipient of A Thousand Pansies' proceeds. TKOS aims to empower transgender, lesbian, bisexual, and gay Black people across the South by providing vital health and wellness services.
TC Caldwell, Interim Executive Director of The Knights and Orchids Society, expressed gratitude for Cedre's unwavering support, stating, "As someone who strongly believes in the collective healing work of artivism, I think all the ways Cedre has been showing up for all of the trans people in our community is one of the most beautiful examples of artivism at work. We are so grateful to them for their boundless generosity and every single person who has connected with our mission through this initiative."
As A Thousand Pansies continues to tattoo symbols of solidarity and support, it raises funds and amplifies marginalized communities' voices and experiences, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. For more information on A Thousand Pansies, the release of "Already Home," and to book a pansy tattoo, visit https://cedreink.com/athousandpansies/.
About A Thousand Pansies:
A Thousand Pansies is a project initiated by nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi to raise funds for organizations supporting trans and nonbinary communities while symbolizing solidarity and pride. Through the creation of custom pansy tattoos, A Thousand Pansies aims to tattoo 1000 pansies, with all proceeds donated directly to organizations advocating for the rights and well-being of trans and nonbinary individuals.
About The Knights and Orchids Society (TKOS):
The Knights and Orchids Society, Inc. builds the power of transgender, lesbian, bisexual, and gay Black people across the South by providing a spectrum of health and wellness services. Their goal is to help more Black trans, same-gender-loving, and Black queer folks access high-quality primary care and endocrinology services.
Rebecca J Silliman
Whipsmart Communications
rebecca@whipsmartpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram