A Thousand Pansies Project Announces Collaboration with Bay Area Artists to Release Original Song

Artists (L-R) Julie Wolf, Katie Cash, Vicki Randle, and Nino Moschella show off Pansy Tattoos. The team collaborated with A Thousand Pansies project to produce a new song, "Already Home."

Tattooist and founder of the A Thousand Pansies project, Cedre Csillagi (left), poses with early Pansy tattoo recipient Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is The New Black in front of the Diving Swallow Tattoo Shop in Oakland, CA.