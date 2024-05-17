NHC Spreads Wings in Union City NJ: New Location Opens June 1st
Join us as NHC debuts in Union City, NJ with exciting new dishes and special offers on June 1st.
Gradually, then suddenly.”UNION CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Hot Chicken Sizzles into Union City with a Brand-New NHC Location
Hot Chicken Union City is poised to embrace a new culinary chapter with the introduction of the second Nashville Hot Chicken location, affectionately known as NHC. The grand opening is set for June 1st, 2024, at 2100 Kerrigan Ave, Union City, NJ 07087, marking a significant expansion in the state and bringing a piece of Nashville closer to the New York culinary scene.
Introducing the Martinez Family
The Martinez family is the newest addition to the NHC family, bringing their zeal for authentic, comforting cuisine to the forefront of this venture. Their dedication is instrumental in introducing new menu items like Nashville style chicken wings and a chicken & waffles combo to the Union City community.
Nashville Hot Chicken Union City: A New Community Cornerstone
The establishment of NHC Union City represents more than just a dining venue; it serves as a communal gathering space dedicated to enriching the local food landscape. This new location is designed to foster a sense of community, where the NHC team is committed to supporting each other in delivering a distinctive dining experience.
Grand Opening Celebrations
The opening will feature an opportunity for guests to enjoy a complimentary sandwich with any purchase on June 1st and 2nd, 2024. This gesture is part of NHC’s commitment to introducing their flavors to the community and inviting residents to experience the variety on offer.
About NHC Union City
Nashville Hot Chicken Union City aims to be a vibrant addition to the local community, providing a place where guests can enjoy high-quality, flavorful meals in a welcoming atmosphere. The new location is excited to join the Union City area and looks forward to becoming a favorite local eatery.
Event Details:
• Grand Opening Date: June 1st, 2024
• Location: 2100 Kerrigan Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
• Opening Hour: 11:00 am
• Special Offer: Complimentary sandwich with any purchase during the grand opening celebration (June 1st and 2nd, 2024
