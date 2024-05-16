Federal Judge Rules for City Council in Mayor Bianca Motley Broom's Lawsuit

A federal judge denied Mayor Broom's request for a restraining order against a city ordinance defining the mayor's role in legislative deliberations.

COLLEGE PARK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of College Park and its city council today announced a significant legal victory in the U.S. District Court. Federal Judge Michael L. Brown denied Mayor Bianca Motley Broom’s request for a temporary restraining order against a city ordinance that defines the Mayor’s role in legislative deliberations.

The court's decision in Case 1:24-cv-00937-MLB affirms the legality and constitutionality of the city council's actions in enacting the January 16th ordinance. This ordinance, the court ruled, does not infringe upon the Mayor's First Amendment rights as alleged in the lawsuit.

"We are pleased with the court's ruling," said Winston Denmark, College Park City Attorney. "This decision validates the city council's efforts to establish clear and lawful procedures for conducting city business. We remain committed to operating transparently and in the best interests of our residents and businesses."

The City of College Park looks forward to continuing to serve the community and pursuing important initiatives that will benefit its residents.

