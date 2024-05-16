Wildlife Children’s Book Author/Photographer Rozanne Weissman Witnesses Plight of Endangered Species
Orangutans are critically endangered. This habituated orangutan grew up with Dr Birute Mary Galdikas, the leading primatologist on orangutans.
Imagine seeing giraffe heads in dining room for breakfast?! Endangered Rothschild giraffes join guests at “bucket-list” luxury Hotel Giraffe Manor. Fear not. They are only interested in giraffe pellets not your breakfast! See same giraffes FREE at Giraffe
—World Endangered Species Day Friday, May 17—
We adults are inexcusably leaving our natural world—that which nourishes us—significantly worse than what we inherited for the children of the world. History will judge us poorly.”WASHINGTON.WASHINGTON., DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the oppressive heat and humidity of the rainforests of Borneo to see now critically endangered orangutans to the frigid, fierce winds on the edge of the Arctic to see polar bears that hadn’t eaten in 145 days—no sea ice, Disabled Wildlife Children’s Book Author/Photographer Rozanne Weissman witnessed the plight of endangered species on her four wildlife journeys.
As World Endangered Species Day approaches Friday, May 17, when we take stock of what’s happening, Weissman thinks back 10 years ago lamenting, “I can NEVER forget the faces of some of the 300 infant orphaned orangutans or the blatant clear cutting destruction of their rainforest habitat for palm oil.
“We adults are inexcusably leaving our natural world—that which nourishes us—significantly worse than what we inherited for the children of the world. History will judge us poorly for huge habitat and wildlife species losses and a warming climate,” predicts the author.
Red-haired orangutans originally captured Weissman’s heart years many years ago at the Smithsonian National Zoo when she was a guest of client Discovery Communications for the opening of Think Tank where orangutan memory and decision-making are measured. “I was so excited to see a smart orangutan construct a tool out of a tree branch to capture and eat fruit loops,” observes Weissman. “At that time, only humans were thought to be able to create tools. I personally saw that wasn’t true.”
Ten years ago, Weissman finally traveled in Borneo to see her beloved orangutans with the world’s leading primatologist on orangutans, Dr Birute Mary Galdikas. “It’s like traveling with Jane Goodall to see chimpanzees or the late Dian Fossey to see gorillas,” compares Weissman.
The author describes extraordinary habituated orangutan wildlife encounters in Borneo that never could have happened without the primatologist there: “Close up, I witnessed a habituated female orangutan, Siswi, the diva of Camp Leakey, who was jealous of other females—both orangutans and humans. She sat next to me. We looked like “two gals talking UNTIL she stood up face-to-face and eye-to-eye with me. Then she sat down. I think she determined I was no threat to her greater beauty!“
With an award-winning career (60 national and international awards)as a marketing/communications exec and consultant, Weissman reveals that she never imagined her new “Third Act”career.
When asked by the head of a bilingual infants-pre-K where she volunteered to create a book of her three wildlife travels with her photos “for the children,” Weissman was too flabbergasted to say “no” immediately.
“How could I possibly create a book with serious hand/wrist disabilities and NO COMPUTER anymore—doctor’s orders?“ she asked herself. “And my photos were taken on an iPhone—starting with a limited iPhone 5 in Borneo. “I can’t even HOLD—without dropping—a camera with a telephoto lens.”
To not disappoint the children, the disabled unimaginable author had to figure out how to create a book on an iPhone—dictated on Seri and laid out in an app.
In the process, she created a unique genre in the children’s book world with her first well-reviewed book, ‘Rozanne Travels to Africa to Kiss a Giraffe:’
REAL story and surprising facts vs. fantastical
REAL wildlife photos vs. illustrations
EMOJIS—children wanted more
VIDEOS on ‘Rozanne’s Wildlife Travels’ YouTube channel accompany both books
TESTED with children, teachers, some heads of schools
INSPIRATION FOR DISABLED CHILDREN AND ADULTS
Weissman’s second wildlife children’s book— ‘Rozanne Tracks 🐾 Polar Bears at Edge of Arctic’—debuted in November 2023 and follows her unique style.
Videos and shorts of dogsledding, helicoptering to a polar bear den, and polar bears galore are now on ‘Rozanne's Wildlife Travels’ YouTube channel along with videos from three other wildlife journeys covered in her first wildlife children’s book.
Not only does the disabled author have two books created on an iPhone on Amazon but also her iPhone 14 Pro photos of polar bears, dogsledding, and helicoptering to a polar bear den enlarged and framed were displayed in a senior art show, Art in the Atrium. She appropriately. titled her exhibit “UNIMAGINABLE.”
